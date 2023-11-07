Highlights Despite Tottenham Hotspur's recent defeat to Chelsea, manager Ange Postecoglou will not change his style of play and remains committed to his philosophy.

It could be the toughest test of Postecoglou's Tottenham tenure over the next few weeks.

Postecoglou could be forced to play multiple players without a Premier League start to their name this season, including Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham Hotspur faced Chelsea on Monday night in what was one of the most eventful games we've seen in a long while, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the game with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that Ange Postecoglou is now facing the biggest test since joining the club after a 'difficult moment' against Chelsea.

Spurs' unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of London rivals Chelsea, who struck four times against Postecoglou's nine-men. With Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero sent off and James Maddison and Micky van de Ven both suffering injuries, it certainly was a far from ideal game for the north London club. Postecoglou has admitted that Van de Ven's injury could be 'significant'.

Postecoglou has been fairly lucky with the fitness of his squad since arriving in the summer, with the majority of his key players being available for the most part. It will be interesting to see how Spurs now deal with the injury and suspension problems heading into the next few games.

Ange Postecolgou won't change his ways

Despite Mauricio Pochettino's side having a host of chances to score in the second half after Spurs went down to ten-men, Postecoglou refused to change his system which was allowing the Blues to get in behind the defender regularly. The Australian manager was quizzed on his reasoning behind sticking to his philosophy after the game...

"It is just who we are mate, it is who we are and who we will be for as long as I am here. If we go down to five men we will have a go."

It's an admirable philosophy from the Spurs boss, who is refusing to change how he wants to see his side play football. However, against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, he's at least going to have to make some alterations in terms of his selection. Udogie and Romero will both miss the game through suspension and Van de Ven and Maddison will have to prove their fitness after picking up injuries against Chelsea.

With Spurs unbeaten and top of the Premier League last week, before the weekend's fixtures commenced, there was plenty of talk in the media of Postecoglou's side mounting a title charge. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that it was too early to be discussing Spurs as title contenders.

With three of their back four from Monday night likely to be ruled out of their upcoming game in the Premier League, it will be interesting to see how Postecoglou deals with the situation.

From a neutral perspective, the game was one of the most entertaining we're likely to see this term. However, Postecoglou wouldn't have been best pleased with how it played out due to the result and the sheer number of players who were unable to complete the game.

Jones has now suggested that of all the tests that Postecoglou has faced since arriving in the Premier League, this is the toughest one yet. The journalist adds that it felt like there was a sniper in the stand as the Spurs players dropped one by one as the minutes ticked on throughout the match. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's absolutely devastating. The squad has just been bombed within a duration of one football match. They start the game, they're one nil up, they're in their rhythm again. It felt like there was a sniper in the stand and slowly, Tottenham were just losing all of their soldiers. and they were just disappearing one by one and being torn apart. It felt like a really, really difficult moment. Of all the tests that Ange Postecoglou has faced so far in English football, there's no doubt that this is the biggest test so far of what he's able to achieve."

How Tottenham's defence could look

Against Chelsea, Emerson Royal and Eric Dier came off the bench to replace some of the injured defensive players, but outside of that, Postecoglou's options are limited. Even the aforementioned Spurs duo have a lack of minutes in the Premier League this season, so it could be a major issue for the north London club. Ben Davies already missed the game on Monday through injury.

Tottenham's Defensive Options Starts Minutes Eric Dier 0 57 Davinson Sanchez 0 77 Ben Davies 1 92 Emerson Royal 1 240 All stats according to Transfermarkt

Postecoglou has stuck with Pedro Porro, Romero, van de Ven, and Udogie for the majority of the season, so it's going to be a huge test to see if he can deal with a bit of a crisis at the back.