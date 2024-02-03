Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the Liverpool job, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has shared the internal feeling about the situation to GIVEMESPORT, with the club unfazed by the rumours.

Earlier in the month, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shocked the world by confirming that he would be leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season. The German manager has won everything there is to win since arriving at Anfield, and the Liverpool supporters will undoubtedly be petrified about what the future holds without the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Spurs fans may also be worried about what's next for Liverpool, especially if their future involves Australian manager Postecoglou. The Tottenham manager has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant post at Anfield, and he's previously confessed that he supported the Merseyside outfit as a kid. However, Postecoglou only moved to north London in the summer, and there's a good chance he will be hoping to continue building something at Hotspur Way.

Postecoglou linked with Liverpool job

A report from The Times after Klopp had announced his departure ahead of the end of the season suggested that Postecoglou could be attracted to the job when it becomes available. The article suggests that the Merseyside club would have been impressed with his early work since coming to the Premier League, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he was on their shortlist at the end of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou's record as Tottenham Hotspur boss Matches 24 Won 13 Drawn 4 Lost 7 Goals for 49 Goals against 38 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 02/02/2024

Worryingly for Spurs fans, Postecoglou previously admitted that he supported Liverpool as a kid...

“It was the ’70s, so you went one of two ways: it seemed they only used to show Liverpool or Man United [in Australia] at the time. So a couple of my best mates went Man United, so I went the other way so we could keep it interesting. Like any kid, I had the posters up on my wall, so Liverpool was my team. But you grow up, things change."

Hiring Postecoglou would certainly be a huge risk for Liverpool considering his lack of experience in the Premier League, especially when they have to follow in the footsteps of someone as successful in England as Klopp.

Bridge has suggested that Tottenham aren't concerned internally about Postecoglou being linked with the Liverpool job. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"It looks to me that the logical step would be Xabi Alonso. If it wasn't Xabi Alonso, then maybe it opens it up a little bit more for the likes Ange Postecoglou. But until then, I don't think Spurs have many concerns, I think people will say, well he doesn't stay at many clubs for long. True, but I think that he always leaves clubs in great hands. Even in Australia, Japan, and even at Celtic, he left them dominating Scotland. He's got a job to do here at Tottenham. He's only been here for less than a season. I feel he's sort of enjoying his role here. He's part of a big transfer committee where he has the final say. He gets on well with the board and the chairman. So I don't think there are too many concerns. I can't say I'm 100% convinced that he would stay if Liverpool make an approach because the only person who knows that answer is Postecoglou. But I think as it stands, I don't think Spurs have got too many concerns inside the club."

Spurs could move for Aston Villa star

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are among the clubs showing an interest in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey. The Midlands outfit could be forced to offload the academy graduate to aid their efforts to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. The report adds that Bayern Munich are also admirers of the England youth international.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Ramsey is a player of interest to Spurs, but it was never likely to happen in January. A move could happen in the summer, with Villa having plenty of time to find a replacement.