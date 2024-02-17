Highlights Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is linked with the Liverpool job but Spurs remain unconcerned.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a target for Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the season, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the north London club aren't concerned about the Reds making an approach.

Postecoglou has brought an attractive style of football to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has his side competing towards the top half of the Premier League table. Although his team have shown signs of inconsistency throughout the season, it's a complex way of playing the game and it will take time for players to fully adapt.

Klopp recently announced that he was planning to step down at the end of the campaign, leaving Liverpool with a major decision to make on who enters the hot seat at Anfield. Postecoglou is reportedly a target for the Merseyside outfit, and Spurs will undoubtedly be desperate to keep him at Hotspur Way.

Postecoglou linked with Liverpool job

A report from The Times has suggested that Postecoglou could be attracted to the Liverpool job when it becomes available at the end of the season. The Australian tactician has been linked with a potential move to Anfield, but the former Celtic manager isn't interested in listening to any of the rumours currently in the media...

"I may be on a shortlist. I don't think I want to say anything about that because I don't think that's ever going to enter my brain space for what are my priorities in life and profession right now. Do I take it as a compliment? It depends. If it's just people throwing up names, then who cares?"

Ange Postecoglou's record as Tottenham Hotspur manager Matches 24 Won 13 Drawn 4 Lost 7 Goals for 49 Goals against 38 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou is happy at Tottenham and it's too early for Liverpool to decide who their next manager will be, as they want to bring in a new sporting director first. A new appointment behind the scenes at Anfield could lead to different opinions on who replaces Klopp, so it could be a long process to decide on the next manager.

Interestingly, Postecoglou has previously admitted that he supported Liverpool as a kid, which could be a worry for Spurs fans if he is approached to join the Merseyside club. However, the 58-year-old is a professional and those involved in football can't allow their past allegiances to get in the way of the job they're currently doing.

Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham are unconcerned by any interest in Postecoglou from Liverpool and they don't expect him to be swayed even if he is offered the job. The journalist adds that the Reds will interview a wide variety of candidates and he believes that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the favourite for the job as it stands. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said... "If they do approach Postecoglou as part of their process, he could well be another one, but I think Tottenham are unconcerned. They don't expect Postecoglou to be swayed even if he was to be offered the job, despite the fact that I think he was a Liverpool fan growing up. It will be a step-by-step, discreet, secret and thorough process by Liverpool, where they will interview a wide variety of candidates, even if it is fair to say at the moment that Xabi Alonso is the favourite."

Pedro Porro ruled out for 'a few weeks'

Spurs have endured a host of different injury problems throughout the season, with Micky van de Ven and James Maddison spending lengthy spells on the treatment table. Postecoglou has been pretty unfortunate with the number of players he's had unavailable throughout the season, and he's now set to be without another key star for their next few games.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Postecoglou confirmed that Pedro Porro would miss the match and could be out for 'a few weeks'. Pochettino will have Emerson Royal to call upon, but Porro has been a key cog in Tottenham's system this season and has performed exceptionally. The supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium will be hoping the 24-year-old doesn't suffer any setbacks considering his importance to the team.