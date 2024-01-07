Tottenham Hotspur could now focus heavily on integrating and developing young talent under Ange Postecoglou, as journalist Paul Brown discusses the prospect of Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Posteceoglou was appointed ahead of the current season with the unenviable task of transforming the north London outfit. Spurs failed to qualify for Europe last term and have gone through a host of highly experienced managers, but they've ultimately been failing for a few years now.

Spurs are heading in a new direction under Postecoglou and they could look to target young and up-and-coming talent in their recruitment. The Australian manager hasn't been afraid to give a less experienced player a go in his side so far this season, despite having the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier in his squad, primarily watching on from the bench.

Tottenham keen on Vermeeren

Tottenham are reportedly considering pursuing Vermeeren in the upcoming January transfer window. The north London team aims to lure the young talent away from Royal Antwerp, intending to allow him to continue with the Belgian Pro League side on loan until the summer. However, there's certainly an argument that the 18-year-old is capable of contributing for Spurs immediately.

How Arthur Vermeeren compares to Tottenham's midfielders this season (per 90 minutes) League appearances Tackles Interceptions Key passes Arthur Vermeeren 20 1.8 1.2 1.2 Pape Sarr 16 (2) 1.2 0.7 0.8 Yves Bissouma 15 3.3 1.3 0.4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 4 (15) 0.8 0.5 0.2 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 03/01/2024)

Journalist Dean Jones, in his GIVEMESPORT column, suggests that Arsenal might make a move for Vermeeren before the deadline, suggesting that Spurs are likely to face competition to secure his signature. Although Vermeeren is still only 18 years old, he's shown this term that he's capable of producing domestically as well as in the Champions League and has been a key star for the Belgian club. Although the step up to the Premier League will be tough, he's certainly got the ability to ply his trade in England's top flight one day.

Postecoglou has given opportunities to multiple young players so far this season, including Destiny Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr, Micky van de Ven, Bryan Gil, and Oliver Skipp. Experienced players, such as Hojbjerg, Dier, and Ivan Perisic are no longer considered key to Spurs' side, with the north London outfit going in a different direction this campaign, and they've undoubtedly reaped the rewards. Spurs have needed a shift in the way things are run after a lack of success in recent years, and they now have an excellent chance of finishing in the Champions League places.

Paul Brown - Something has shifted at Tottenham

Brown has suggested that something has changed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Postecoglou is now willing to give opportunities to younger players in the side. The journalist adds that Vermeeren would be a player for the future, but he would also be given a healthy amount of minutes if he was to join the capital club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think something has shifted really at Spurs now and Postecoglou is willing to try and give chances to younger players. So I think whoever they sign will know that and you will see them in the first-team if they were to make a signing like that. So I think Vermeeren clearly would be one for the future, but I think he would get minutes if they were to bring him in."

Postecoglou wants a striker

Reports have suggested that Spurs are plotting a move to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window as Postecoglou and his recruitment team look to find a replacement for Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich man departed during the summer, and Spurs have utilised the likes of Heung-min Son and Richarlison in a centre-forward role this season.

The Cherries might be a little reluctant to allow one of their star players to depart in the middle of the campaign, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line in the winter window. Journalist Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that sources close to Tottenham have been firm in their briefings suggesting that Solanke isn't a target for the north London club at the moment.