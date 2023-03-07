This could be Antonio Conte's last season at Tottenham as the Italian manager endures his worst spell in over ten years.

Tottenham: £250k-a-week man could now be in 'final season' at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte won't be at the club 'for much longer' suggests journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 53-year-old rarely stays in a managerial role too long and the end of the season could be the end of his Tottenham tenure.

Tottenham manager news - Antonio Conte

Conte isn't the type of manager to stay at a club and commit to a long-term project, with his average term as a manager being 1.21 years, as per Transfermarkt.

With a points per game record of 1.78, this is Conte's worst spell at a club in terms of results in over ten years, having enjoyed more success with Chelsea, Inter Milan, Italy, and Siena.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Tottenham have already lined up their replacement for Conte, with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi impressing Daniel Levy.

De Zerbi only moved to the Premier League in September to replace Graham Potter, but his attractive style of football could be what Spurs need to lift their fanbase once again.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the excitement levels around the club were on the floor, so a change in management could be what they need to lift the mood.

What has Jones said about Conte?

When asked whether Tottenham's disappointing defeat away to Wolves has had any effect on Conte's future at the club, Jones has suggested that his feeling about the situation remains the same.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I mean, my feeling remains that this will be Conte's last season at the club. It's a big decision, but I do have a lot of discussions with people around Tottenham who are in different roles and have different reasons to know things about the club, and it's pretty rare that I come away from any of those conversations these days thinking that Conte is going to be Tottenham manager for much longer."

Who could replace Conte at Tottenham?

The Daily Mail have recently published a story discussing the future of Conte at Tottenham and have suggested a list of managers that are admired at Hotspur Way.

The report claims that Olivier Glasner, Steve Cooper, and former manager Mauricio Pochettino are all potential candidates if Conte was to depart at the end of the season.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also reportedly being considered by Spurs, but it's not clear whether he'd be open to joining the London club.

Earning a reported £250k-a-week according to The Daily Mail, Conte's exit seems to be on the cards this summer.