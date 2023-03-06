It's not being an exciting season for Tottenham fans to endure, and it could be time for a freshen up.

Tottenham Hotspur are going through a tricky spell this season and the excitement levels are 'virtually on the floor', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a relatively disappointing season for Tottenham so far as they look set to go another season without winning a trophy.

Tottenham news - another trophyless season

Tottenham were knocked out in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup by Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as per Sky Sports.

Spurs didn't cover themselves in glory in the FA Cup either after they were knocked out earlier this month by Championship side Sheffield United.

Antonio Conte's side lost their first leg of their Champions League tie against Milan and currently find themselves 18 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, so it could be yet another trophyless season for Spurs.

Spurs haven't won a trophy since 2008, when they lifted the league cup, as per talkSPORT. This victory was their first trophy win in nine years at the time, highlighting their silverware struggles over the last 20 or so years.

What has Taylor said about Conte?

Taylor has hinted that it could be time for change at Spurs, with Conte struggling to raise the excitement levels around the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't really envisage Conte as a manager who's going to lift the place much more than he has done. To be honest, the excitement levels around the club are virtually on the floor, so I feel like Spurs just need some fresh energy.

"I said last summer that they had a great window, but actually did they? I feel like most of their signings have been fives or sixes out of 10. I don't know what the solution is, but I feel like Spurs need some fresh impetus."

Where do Spurs go from here?

Despite winning a fair amount of games this season, it's a bit all or nothing in Spurs' results. No team has drawn fewer games than Conte's side this season, meaning no team has lost more games in the top half of the Premier League, as per FBRef.

No team has conceded more goals than Spurs in the top-half of the Premier League table, even despite Manchester United conceding seven goals to Liverpool last weekend.

With Tottenham's next three Premier League fixtures coming against sides in the bottom half of the table, it could be a perfect chance for them to grab some much-needed momentum.