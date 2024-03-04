Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are still keen on Antonio Nusa after January push.

Spurs are cautious due to medical concerns, which could impact their valuation of Nusa.

Brentford pulled out of a move for Nusa after medical testing.

Tottenham Hotspur were pushing to secure the signature of Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa during the January transfer window, and the north London club are still looking at the 18-year-old, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Nusa was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the winter window, with multiple sides in England showing an interest. However, Nusa remained with the Belgian outfit, but a departure in the summer could be on the cards.

Tottenham are still looking at Nusa

Spurs are cautious after medical concerns

With Nusa remaining with Club Brugge after the closure of the January transfer window, all eyes will turn to the summer to see if the 18-year-old gets his big move.

Ahead of the upcoming window, Tottenham are still looking at Nusa, but they are very cautious about what his value could be after Brentford raises concerns about his medical, according to GMS sources. The young winger missed Brugge's latest game due to a hamstring injury after returning to action, and he's only featured three times since the end of the winter window.

Antonio Nusa - 2023/24 Jupiler Pro League stats vs current Club Brugge squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.02 8th Goals 3 7th Assists 3 5th Shots per game 1.2 5th Key passes per game 1.1 5th Dribbles per game 2.5 1st Fouled per game 1.1 =2nd Correct as of 04/03/2024

The message out of Club Brugge is that the Belgian outfit will stick with their valuation from January, but it could depend on the amount of minutes he receives between now and the end of the season. Tottenham appear to be monitoring the situation, but they will be careful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonio Nusa became the second youngster goalscorer in Champions League history when finding the back of the net against Porto back in 2022.

Tottenham pushed for Nusa in January

Medical issues could be a problem

Reports suggested during that January transfer window that talks were ongoing between Club Brugge and Tottenham regarding the transfer of Nusa, with the Belgian club wanting around £25m to allow him to depart. Brugge were hoping to keep Nusa at the club on loan for the remainder of the season if a deal came to fruition.

Later in the window, Brentford pushed ahead to move to the front of the queue, agreeing a deal with Brugge, but they pulled out due to concerns regarding his medical. The Bees have opted to put a deal on hold until the summer, but there's a danger that other clubs will enter the race.

Considering he's still just 18 years old, it's impressive that Nusa, whose style of play is said to have 'captivated' his club in recent times, has established himself as a regular for Club Brugge, but he will be desperate to continue to play for the remainder of the campaign if he wants a big move in the summer.

