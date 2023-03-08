Tottenham Hotspur will not bend over backwards to keep Antonio Conte at the club if the north London outfit miss out on the top four, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian's contract is up at the end of the season, and Brown thinks some members of Spurs' board will not be begging him to stay if the Premier League side fail to secure Champions League qualification.

Tottenham manager news — Antonio Conte

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks this is Conte's last season at Hotspur Way.

While the 53-year-old's existing deal does expire in the summer, there is an option to extend it by a further year.

As things stand, though, there hasn't been much to suggest that that option will be taken up, while it's also starting to look increasingly unlikely that Conte will sign fresh terms.

Conte arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, helping Spurs to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

What has Paul Brown said about Antonio Conte and Tottenham?

Brown thinks Conte's future could come down to whether Tottenham finish in the top four or not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's been hugely challenging for him on so many levels, including on a personal level because he's lost people close to him this season. Obviously, he's had his health problem and had to return home. I think the future comes down to a couple of things.

"If Spurs were to miss out on the top four, I doubt there would be too many people in the boardroom at Spurs trying to bend over backwards to keep Antonio Conte — so that's one. I think they would probably say, 'Look, this hasn't really worked. The guy doesn't seem fully committed to us, so why extend the misery?' "

Who could replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham?

There are some really good managers currently out of work, so it may not be the end of the world if Conte does leave north London at the end of the season.

A Tottenham favourite, Mauricio Pochettino, hasn't been snapped up by anyone yet, so he certainly could be one option Daniel Levy and the rest of the Spurs board consider.

There's also Thomas Tuchel, an elite, Champions League-winning manager, showing again that there are some top coaches out there.

Ultimately, if Conte wants to go, Tottenham should just let him, as finding a successor this summer shouldn't be too difficult.