Highlights Tottenham and Bayern Munich play in their first of two pre-season fixtures against each other on Sunday.

Spurs are in good form in pre-season but there is little to read into from Bayern's early fixtures.

SkyBet odds favor Bayern Munich, however GMS are predicting a 4-2 Spurs victory.

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich will kick off their two friendlies on Saturday as both teams gear up for their seasons ahead, providing football fans with a taste of the action coming our way in the next campaign. Ange Postecoglou's men will be looking to continue their perfect pre-season record after defeating the K League XI All-Stars 4-3 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 'Die Roten' will be searching for victory here, needing to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with German fourth-tier side FC Düren, though, in their friendly beforehand, they put 14 goals past Rottach-Egern.

Winning every pre-season match, Tottenham are in good knick coming into this and will be hungry to enter the new Premier League season on an unbeaten run, while new manager Vincent Kompany will be focused on continuing to implement his playing style on the squad and get the team in a good rhythm to help them prepare for their new Bundesliga season, where they will be ready to prove a point after being dethroned by Bayer Leverkusen last time around.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bayern Munich: Match Information When 03/08/24 Where Seoul World Cup Stadium Time 12:00 GMT Location Seoul, South Korea TV No broadcast, though fans can watch on respective club TV channels.

Form Guide

Spurs in red-hot pre-season form

Scoring has been Tottenham's strength in this pre-season, as in four games they have managed to rifle in 14 goals, using a blend of the first-team players mixed in with some of the younger talents at the club. A constant desire to dominate the ball, press high, and play on the front foot has been a joy to watch since Ange has been in charge, and it looks like there is plenty more where that came from. In their last match, they managed a 4-3 victory over the K League All-Stars and have won all three other matches played against Hearts, Queens Park Rangers, and Vissel Kobe, scoring more than two in every match.

However, there is a little less data on Bayern Munich heading into this clash, as they have only outed twice during the pre-season against low-division German sides, meaning this will be by far their toughest test thus far. Failing to deliver a victory over fourth-division outfit Duren was a worrying sign. However, Bayern were without a lot of their big stars, and despite having more than enough to beat their opposition, they should be slightly stronger for this affair.

Odds and Predictions

Odds

According to SkyBet, Bayern Munich are considered the narrow favourites for this contest at 6/5, while Tottenham Hotspur are the slight underdogs in this affair with an 11/8 chance of victory. The likelihood of a draw sits at 13/5.

The double chance odds have Tottenham Hotspur and a draw at 4/7, Bayern Munich or a draw at 1/2, and the betting odds for either side to win are 2/9.

The borderline that has been set by SkyBet for goals over and under is 3.5 goals. The odds for over 3.5 goals is 10/11, while under is 4/5. The odds for both teams to score is 3/10 for 'yes' and 12/5 for 'no'.

Prediction

If Tottenham's pre-season so far is anything to go by, then we are once again in for another entertaining match with plenty of chances and attacking play, and combining that with a Bayern side that scored 14 goals in one of their friendlies, this one has fireworks written all over it. Postecoglou so far has selected from a core of his squad that played last season due to not many of his players going on international duty, sprinkled in with some of the young, exciting prospects that they have.

However, Bayern do not have those same luxuries heading into this matchup, as the majority of their squad was away competing in Euro 2024; therefore, the first-team options that they have to choose from here will be significantly weakened. It is also an important factor that Tottenham have been playing in the Asian climate for their last two matches now, which gives them a slight advantage over their opponents. Therefore, due to having more first-team members available and being conditioned to the heat of the climate that they are playing in, GMS believe that Tottenham will beat the German juggernauts 4-2.

Team News

Plenty of rotation expected

In their last friendly match against the K League All-Stars, the Lillywhites started with a considerably strong squad, with popular names Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-Min, Brennan Johnson, Pedro Porro, and Guilhelmo Vicario all appearing in the starting eleven, and are all expected to be present on Saturday. New signing from Leeds United, Archie Gray, has also featured in each one of the pre-season matches so far and is likely to start again. Spurs are without Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven after serving on international duties in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

For Bayern, the only notable names to start their last match were Leon Goretzka, Eric Dier, Kim Min-Jae, and Raphael Guerreiro. New signing Joao Palhinha could be making their unofficial club debut in South Korea this weekend; however, Harry Kane has been ruled out by Kompany and will not play against his former club. Alphonso Davies, Michael Olise, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Leroy Sane are all unavailable for the Belgian boss due to injury or international duty. Bayern may also call upon Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, and Manuel Neuer, who are all available for selection.

Head-to-head History and Results

Bayern dominant in previous matches

Despite not having faced off against each other that many times in their history, in competitive matches Tottenham are usually on the wrong end of the result whenever these two meet. Spurs' only win came in a victory in the UEFA Cup in 1983, though in recent times they've only played twice in the Champions League, ending with an aggregate score of 10-3 to the German side.

Tottenham wins: 1

Bayern wins: 4

Draws: 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Pre-season Schedule

Postecoglou's men once again face off against Bayern at home

August 10th: Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (17:30)

Bayern Munich's Pre-season Schedule

Bayern travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

August: 10th Bayern Munich v Tottenham Hotspur, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (17:30)

Bayern Munich v Tottenham Hotspur, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (17:30) August 13th: Bayern Munich v WSG Tirol, Tivoli Stadium, Innsbruck, Austria (17:00)

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Odds from SkyBet, correct as of 02.08.24.