Highlights Tottenham Hotspur brought the curtain down on 2023 by grabbing all three points against an in-form Bournemouth.

Pape Matar Sarr's first half strike was followed by Heung-min Son and Richarlison getting their names on the score sheet.

Substitute Alex Scott grabbed a late consolation as Bournemouth left north London empty-handed.

Tottenham Hotspur ended 2023 on a high as they overcame an in-form Bournemouth and recovered from the frustration of losing to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week.

Pape Matar Sarr, Heung-min Son and Richarlison found the back of the net to ensure Ange Postecoglou's side returned to winning ways at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although Alex Scott grabbed a late consolation after coming off the bench, it was not enough as Bournemouth's impressive winning run came to an end in north London.

Match statistics Tottenham Hotspur Bournemouth 12 Shots 24 50.7 Possession 49.3 81 Pass success percentage 85 9 Aerials won 22 20 Tackles 21 4 Corners 13 Statistics according to WhoScored

First half: Sarr makes early breakthrough before Cherries cause problems

Goals: Pape Matar Sarr 9' (Tottenham)

Son's blushes were spared within the opening 90 seconds as he squandered a huge chance to find the back of the net thanks to being found by Brennan Johnson's centre, only for the offside flag to mean his attempt would not have counted anyway.

Richarlison also fired over the top as Spurs made a bright start in their attempts to round off 2023 with a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Bournemouth hit back with an attack of their own and the unmarked Dominic Solanke's weak header was easily gathered by Guglielmo Vicario.

That miss proved costly as, within minutes, the hosts went ahead through Sarr as he made Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto pay for attempting to play out from the back. Tottenham pounced on the Spaniard's loose ball into midfield and, having advanced unchallenged, Senegal international Sarr found the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Son had a golden chance to double Spurs' lead when he was put through by Richarlison but, after being caught in two minds as Johnson attempted to provide an option across the face of goal, the captain's tame shot was kept out.

Bournemouth hit back with Solanke heading an Adam Smith cross high and wide before the hosts were rocked by Sarr leaving the pitch in tears having picked up an injury, potentially ruling him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cherries grew in confidence towards the end of the half and could have gone in at the break on level terms were it not for Marcus Tavernier's goalbound free-kick deflecting inches past the post thanks to coming off Richarlison, while Justin Kluivert's scuffed effort went wide and Solanke's strike came off Ben Davies before hitting the crossbar.

Second half: Spurs grab quickfire double to frustrate Bournemouth

Goals: Heung-min Son 71' (Tottenham), Richarlison 80' (Tottenham), Alex Scott 84' (Bournemouth)

Having gone close on several occasions towards the end of the first period, Bournemouth started the second half full of confidence and Vicario did well to push a close range Solanke header away, but they were fortunate not to be caught on the counter-attack.

Just seven minutes after the interval, Richarlison was put through on goal following a free-flowing breakaway move which involved Lo Celso and Son, only for the Brazilian's skewed effort to drift past the post.

That miss should have come back to bite the former Everton frontman as Solanke passed up a glorious opportunity to get Bournemouth back on level terms, with his close range strike going wide after being found by Tavernier's pass across the face of goal.

Tottenham took advantage as, with the enthralling contest ticking into the final 20 minutes, Son beat the offside trap and raced onto Lo Celso's through ball before confidently firing into the far corner, giving Neto no chance.

Richarlison would have got in on the act moments later when his shot appeared destined for the back of the net moments later, only for Neto to make a vital diving stop at full stretch.

But his persistence paid off as he eventually found a way past Neto after 80 minutes, rounding off a sweeping move by delicately diverting Johnson's dangerous cross home.

Although substitute Scott ensured Vicario would not keep a clean sheet by calmly slotting home four minutes later, Bournemouth were forced to return to the south coast empty-handed despite Bryan Gil somehow striking the crossbar for Tottenham from close range.

Sarr blow comes as huge setback for Tottenham

Defensive midfielder leaves pitch in tears after sustaining injury

Postecoglou has implemented an attacking style of play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Sarr's swashbuckling performances in the middle of the park have allowed his side to thrive in the final third of the pitch.

Regularly breaking up attacks and getting Spurs on the move, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder's efforts throughout the campaign were rewarded when he grabbed his first goal since netting in the 2-0 win over Manchester United in August, taking advantage of a Neto error.

Although the north Londoners would have already been preparing for his absence in the weeks to come, due to being set to represent Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, there will be fears that he is facing an extended period on the sidelines after leaving the pitch just after the half-hour mark thanks to picking up an injury.

Sarr's substitution coincided with Bournemouth becoming more of an attacking threat towards the end of the first half, highlighting that his absence in one way or another will be sorely felt by Postecoglou as he attempts to guide Tottenham towards the Champions League qualification spots.

Pape Matar Sarr's statistics vs Bournemouth Dribble success percentage 100 Pass success percentage 93 Total passes 15 Goals 1 Key passes 1 Interceptions 1 Statistics according to WhoScored

Bournemouth made to pay for being wasteful in front of goal

In-form Solanke among those guilty of wasting good chances

Bournemouth went into this encounter full of confidence, having gone in search of a fifth Premier League win on the trot and emerged victorious in six of their last seven fixtures, but they were made to pay for passing up a number of presentable opportunities.

Solanke, who headed to north London with plenty of speculation over his future amid interest ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year, was guilty of missing a succession of chances which could have turned the contest in his side's favour.

Bournemouth have shown signs of being able to compete for a place in the top 10 thanks to their results in recent weeks, but they will need to ensure they are less forgiving when in attacking positions if they are keen to reach that target.