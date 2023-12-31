Highlights Tottenham Hotspur secured a crucial win against Bournemouth after suffering a heavy defeat earlier in the week.

Pape Matar Sarr, Heung-min Son and Richarlison got their names on the scoresheet as Ange Postecoglou's side came out on top.

Although Alex Scott grabbed a late goal for Bournemouth, they were made to pay for their profligacy in the final third of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario - 7/10

Vicario has made the No.1 jersey his own since joining Tottenham in the summer, and his impressive start to life in north London continued when he made some fine stops, including to deny Dominic Solanke from close range.

Pedro Porro - 6/10

Porro was found in attacking positions regularly thanks to his marauding runs, but he was sometimes guilty of being wasteful once he was prepared to make a killer pass.

Emerson Royal - 5/10

It is not the first time that Emerson has been forced to deputise at the heart of Tottenham's backline, despite being more accustomed to the right-hand side, and he looked shaky. Gave away possession on a few occasions in dangerous areas and was involved in what could have been a costly mix-up with Vicario.

Ben Davies - 6/10

Davies has been important for Tottenham, particularly while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been absent, and he made a number of challenges to frustrate Bournemouth. Made a vital block to send a first half Solanke shot onto the crossbar.

Destiny Udogie - 8/10

One of the main reasons for Bournemouth failing to score for so long in this contest was Udogie. The Italy international got his teammates out of jail a couple of times, making important challenges and using his pace to get across to cut out the danger. Also threatened when he got forward.

Pape Matar Sarr - 8/10

Sarr may have only been on the pitch for just over half an hour, thanks to injury forcing him off the pitch, but he put in an all-action display. Not only did he take his early goal well, finding the bottom corner of the net, the Senegal international put in a number of important challenges. Having left the pitch in tears, it is clear he fears the injury he picked up could rule him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Was a surprise name on the team sheet after spending time on the sidelines through injury, but Bentancur put in a steady performance on his return to action. Also played a crucial role in Sarr's goal, winning back possession following Neto's loose pass.

Giovani Lo Celso - 8/10

Lo Celso has often struggled to break into the starting XI since his big-money move to Tottenham, which has resulted in him spending time out on loan, but he was calm in possession and sparked a number of attacks. Also claimed assists for both goals.

Brennan Johnson - 7/10

Put the third goal of the encounter on a plate for Richarlison thanks to his dangerous cross, while he caused the Bournemouth defence all sorts of problems with his pace and driving runs into the final third of the pitch.

Richarlison - 7/10

Although he missed a gilt-edged chance with the contest finely poised at 1-0, Richarlison refused to rest on his laurels and converted Johnson's low cross with aplomb. The Brazilian appears to have turned a corner in his Tottenham career.

Heung-min Son - 7/10

Son will be heading to the Asian Cup with South Korea, and he will be a big miss for Postecoglou's side. But he prepared for the tournament by finding the back of the net and continuously getting into dangerous positions.

Bournemouth

Neto - 5/10

Was at fault for Tottenham's opener, with his loose pass being pounced on by the hosts, and that put Bournemouth on the back foot from the early stages of the contest. However, Neto did make some important stops, including to deny Richarlison.

Adam Smith - 5/10

Found it difficult to contain Son at times, which allowed the South Korean to get his name on the scoresheet, but his endeavour and commitment could not be faulted.

Illia Zabarnyi - 5/10

Despite breaking up the play and making some important interventions, Zabarnyi could not stop Tottenham from breaching the Cherries' defence on three occasions.

Marcos Senesi - 6/10

Senesi made some vital interceptions and tackles to frustrate Richarlison, but he was helpless as the hosts put the game to bed in the second period.

Dango Ouattara - 5/10

Ouattara struggled to deal with Johnson's explosive pace, with the former Nottingham Forest winger regularly getting in behind his marker. It resulted in Cherries boss Andoni Iraola hauling him off at half-time and bringing Max Aarons into the fray.

Marcus Tavernier - 7/10

Always on the front foot and determined to create openings for his teammates. Tavernier was unlucky not to find the back of the net himself, with his first half free-kick heading inches wide thanks to a deflection off Richarlison's head.

Justin Kluivert - 7/10

Caused the Tottenham backline numerous problems and perhaps ought to have done better with one or two chances which came his way. Was taken off on the hour mark as Bournemouth searched for a way back into the contest.

Lewis Cook - 6/10

The tough-tackling midfielder was tidy in possession on the whole, but he was not able to stop a succession of second half counter-attacks from the hosts.

Ryan Christie - 6/10

Featuring in the middle of the park to accommodate Tavernier and Sinisterra, Christie was tidy when in possession and attempted to get Bournemouth on the front foot. But he was sometimes overrun by the likes of Sarr and Bentancur in the early stages of the contest.

Luis Sinisterra - 6/10

Struggled to make a telling impact despite Bournemouth posing a few questions thanks to Tottenham's high line. Leeds United loanee Sinisterra was substituted on the hour mark as the Cherries looked to find a second half equaliser.

Dominic Solanke - 6/10

Guilty of missing a number of gilt-edged chances, including when his close range header from a corner was parried by Vicario. Also hit the crossbar in the first half, but it was not his day despite enjoying a season to remember.

Match statistics Tottenham Hotspur Bournemouth 12 Shots 24 50.7 Possession 49.3 81 Pass success percentage 85 9 Aerials won 22 20 Tackles 21 4 Corners 13 Statistics according to WhoScored

Man of the match

Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso was impressive in possession and had a key role to play in Spurs' first two goals of the afternoon, grabbing the assists as Sarr and Son put Postecoglou's side in the ascendancy at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It has been a largely forgettable spell in north London for the 27-year-old Argentinian, with him failing to win over a number of managers and being shipped out on loan more than once, but he caused Bournemouth all sorts of problems and his calmless in possession allowed his teammates to profit.