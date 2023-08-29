Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market for a new defender before the window closes, with one player potentially departing at the back, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou heavily relies on his defenders for his style of play, so we could see a new addition before Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Latest

The north London club signed Micky van de Ven earlier in the transfer window, with the former Wolfsburg defender slotting straight into Spurs’ back four this season. Tottenham struggled defensively last term, so it’s no surprise to see Postecoglou addressing this issue so soon into his tenure. Destiny Udogie has also arrived after spending last campaign out on loan at Udinese, as Spurs go in a new direction under the Australian coach.

The rest of Spurs’ incoming business could heavily rely on who departs before the window closes, and according to MailOnline, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier could be heading through the exit door. The report claims that Spurs are looking to offload the defensive duo, which could leave them short at the back. As per Football Insider, Tottenham are expected to step up their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen centre back Edmond Tapsoba.

It could be a difficult search to find a defender capable of playing in Postecoglou’s system, as there is a heavy focus on playing out from the back. If Dier and Sanchez do eventually stay at Hotspur Way, then it might not make a lot of sense to bring in another defender, but as mentioned, any outgoings could force their hand in the transfer market.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on their potential pursuit of a new central defender before the window slams shut on Friday.

What has Brown said about Tottenham?

Brown has suggested that it’s been clear all summer that Spurs have wanted to bring in two centre backs. The journalist adds that if players leave, such as Dier, who is earning £85k-a-week at Hotspur Way, then we could see the north London club step up their pursuit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was clear at the beginning of the window that Spurs were trying to sign two centre backs. I get the feeling now that they will only try and sign another one if players leave the club. It's quite likely that Eric Dier leaves before the window and in that case, I would expect them to try and bring another defender in."

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Tottenham?

Alongside signing a defender, we could see Spurs make a late move for a new striker after losing Harry Kane this summer. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that signing a centre forward is a priority for Spurs, with Gift Orban and Jonathan David two of their targets. Galetti also mentions Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, who could add a different dimension in attack. Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Brentford’s Ivan Toney is also a target, but the England international won’t be available to play until January after being banned for breaching betting rules.