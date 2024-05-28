Highlights Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are preparing to lock horns in a tussle to land Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze ahead of next season.

The England international will not be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge unless a bid which surpasses £60million is lodged.

Premier League champions Manchester City are contemplating whether to provide the London rivals with additional competition for Eze's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to battle it out with bitter rivals Chelsea to sign Eberechi Eze after the Crystal Palace star has worked his way onto the radar of both clubs ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ange Postecoglou led Spurs to Europa League qualification during his first season at the helm, having guided his charges to 21 wins in all competitions, but he has already begun scouring the market for reinforcements as the Greek-Australian tactician is looking to strengthen his options.

Enzo Maresca, who is on course to move into the Chelsea hot-seat after the west Londoners were given permission by current employers Leicester City to hold discussions with the Italian, will also be handed the opportunity to make alterations to the squad he inherits when he officially arrives at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs and Blues Eager to Acquire Eze During Summer Window

Palace will only contemplate cashing in for more than £60m

Tottenham and Chelsea are poised to go head-to-head in a race to land Eze, according to GMS sources, but there is a general expectation that Palace will not entertain selling their prised asset for less than £60million as chief Oliver Glasner is desperate to retain his services heading into his first full campaign at the helm.

The Eagles are preparing for a busy summer which is likely to see them fighting to keep their biggest names on board as the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta have gained admirers thanks to their eye-catching performances during the closing stages of the campaign.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Palace have been very optimistic about fending off interest in Eze, with his lucrative release clause giving them an opportunity to insist on suitors forking out a significant fee, Tottenham and Chelsea are circling as they make plans ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze registered eight shots during Crystal Palace's 1-0 win at Sheffield United on the opening day of the Premier League season, which remained his highest tally in a single appearance

Spurs' interest in the England international is understood to be genuine, after seeing him score one of his 11 goals of the season against them in March, while their cross-capital neighbours at Stamford Bridge also have him on their radar after keeping tabs on teammate Olise's performances.

Eze's arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - having been labelled a 'superstar' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - would provide the likes of James Maddison with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, while a switch to Chelsea could leave Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk in serious danger of being starved of game time next season.

Eberechi Eze's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to James Maddison and Mykhailo Mudryk Eberechi Eze James Maddison Mykhailo Mudryk Shots on target percentage 40.2 39.7 34.3 Ball recoveries 5.92 2.53 2.86 Shots 3.60 2.45 2.00 Goals 0.48 0.17 0.29 Expected goals 0.40 0.27 0.25 Crosses into the penalty area 0.31 0.13 0.23 Statistics correct as of 28/05/2024

Man City Considering Joining Queue for Eze

Premier League champions behind London duo in race for agreement

GMS sources understand that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also considering whether to provide Tottenham and Chelsea with additional competition for Eze's services, but the reigning Premier League champions are not currently ahead of the London duo after making preparations for another title defence.

It is believed that Spurs and the Blues hold more intent on acquiring the 25-year-old, who has been described as 'unplayable' by The Athletic journalist Matt Woosnam, meaning that he is on course to remain in the capital if he brings the curtain down on his Palace career in the coming weeks.

But Tottenham and Chelsea are in danger of being left frustrated in their attempts to find a summer agreement as GMS sources recently revealed that Palace are more open to cashing in on central defender Guehi instead of Eze, while there is confidence that the winger would not push for a move so soon after penning a new long-term contract.

