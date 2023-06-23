Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks with FC Barcelona over the potential signing of Clement Lenglet, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The French defender spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at the North London club, who are interested in bringing him back to Hotspur Way on a permanent basis for a fee of approximately £10 million.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Clement Lenglet

Lenglet enjoyed a somewhat successful loan spell with Spurs, making a total of 35 appearances across all competitions for the club, as per Transfermarkt.

His early performances impressed Tottenham's former manager Antonio Conte, who, speaking after Lenglet's debut, said: “I’m happy for Lenglet, for Clement, because he came in with personality. We need a player to play, to play with personality, to have the quality to play football, also to attack. It was positive.”

His loan move was by no means a complete success, after all he was part of a Spurs squad that missed out on European football entirely ahead of next season, but nevertheless, the club are interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Clement Lenglet and Tottenham?

Galetti revealed that after his initial loan spell at the club, Tottenham would be willing to spend approximately £10 million to re-sign the 28-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said: "Talks are ongoing between Tottenham and Barcelona for Clement Lenglet. The Spurs after his experience on loan would spend around £10 million to sign again the centre back but in this case on a permanent deal."

Why do Tottenham want to re-sign Clement Lenglet?

With Spurs announcing the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach, a new brand of football will be brought to Hotspur way. The Australian adopts an attacking style of play which requires his two centre-backs to be incredibly comfortable in possession.

Lenglet, whose current contract at Barcelona is £145,000-a-week, as per Spotrac, therefore, represents an excellent option as a left-sided centre-half in a Postecoglou team. During the 2022/23 campaign, the Frenchman recorded an impressive 79% pass accuracy in the opposition's half, with an overall passing accuracy of 87%, as per Sofascore.

His expected cut-rate fee, which Galetti believes to be around the £10 million mark, would also allow Spurs to allocate additional funds to other potential summer signings.

Lenglet's combination of passing ability, suitability to an attack-minded style of play and a cheap price tag would make him a very shrewd signing if Daniel Levy were able to get the deal over the line.