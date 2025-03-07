Tyler Dibling is 'sold on Tottenham Hotspur's project' in a massive step forward for Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy to bring the Southampton winger to the club this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The 19-year-old English starlet is one of the Premier League's most coveted young talents who has been superb for the Saints on the right wing. His impressive breakout season has caught the eye of several English top-flight clubs, including the Lilywhites, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Dibling is expected to leave Southampton amid the club's likely relegation, which paves the way for Postecoglou and Levy to make their move. The St Mary's outfit have slapped a £50 million price tag on their academy graduate, but Spurs are confident a deal can be agreed at £30-35 million.

Jacobs: Dibling Is Sold On Tottenham's Project

The North Londoners have recently focused on youth