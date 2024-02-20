Highlights Tottenham Hotpsur remain interested in signing Conor Gallagher, but James Garner could be an alternative option.

Gallagher's contract situation is still up in the air, so Spurs may move on to other targets.

England manager Gareth Southgate is eyeing James Garner for their upcoming internationals.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in securing the signature of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but journalist Dean Jones has now discussed the prospect of Everton's James Garner being eyed as an alternative to the England international.

During the January transfer window, the north London club reinforced their defence and attack, but they failed to bring in any new additions in the middle of the park. Radu Dragusin arrived from Genoa to provide cover and competition at the back, while Timo Werner joined the club on loan from RB Leipzig to offer a new dimension in their forward line.

Spurs were considering bringing in an additional midfielder, with Gallagher a key target, but they failed to get a deal over the line. Considering his importance to Mauricio Pochettino's side, Chelsea didn't want to offload Gallagher in the middle of the season, but with the English star yet to sign a new contract, there's a chance he could head through the exit door.

Gallagher and Garner eyed by Tottenham

As per The Independent, Spurs were pushing to secure the signature of a new midfielder during the winter window. Gallagher was identified by Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team as their priority target, but a deal failed to come to fruition. The Lilywhites wanted to bring in a 'running midfielder' who could play in a slightly deeper role as well as further forward to provide competition for James Maddison - something Gallagher is more than capable of.

It's understood that Tottenham are also plotting a move to sign Everton midfielder James Garner, who moved to Goodison Park at the beginning of last season from Manchester United for a fee of around £15m. The England youth international has been a key player under Sean Dyche this season, and his work ethic and energy shown for the Toffees could make him an ideal fit for Postecoglou.

Conor Gallagher vs James Garner - 2023/2024 stats Stats Gallagher Garner Appearances 24 23 (1) Goals 2 1 Assists 4 1 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1.3 Tackles Per Game 2.5 2.8 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1.5 Match rating 7.05 6.99 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 20/02/2024

Garner's performances have even caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, according to the Daily Mail. The Three Lions are set to face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies ahead of Euro 2024 this summer, and Southgate is considering giving the Everton midfielder an opportunity to impress. With Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson struggling for form, the England boss is looking for alternative options in the middle of the park.

Dean Jones - Garner an alternative to Gallagher

Jones has suggested that Garner could be an alternative to Gallagher, who has been described as a 'dream' signing, for Spurs, but the north London club are still waiting to see if the latter does become available. The journalist adds that there is a feeling that the longer Gallagher's contract situation goes on, the more they believe that a deal could happen. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Garner is probably a Gallagher alternative that Tottenham might look at. Obviously, it's very early days to be analysing the summer transfer window. We know that Tottenham are still waiting to see if Conor Gallagher does become available because there is a feeling still that he might and the longer that contract situation goes on, the longer they will believe that something might be able to happen. But if Conor Gallagher does end up signing a contract extension, they need to have a list of names they immediately turn to. And I guess James Garner kind of fits the profile somewhat so yeah, an interesting one to look out for."

Gallagher contract situation

Gallagher's £50k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, meaning Chelsea will have a decision to make in the summer transfer window. The west London outfit could be forced to cash in if they fail to agree an extension, or they risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

As it stands, Gallagher's contract talks are unresolved and Spurs are said to be ready to launch a move when the upcoming transfer window opens in an attempt to prise him away from Stamford Bridge. It's understood that the English midfielder is prepared to remain with Chelsea and fight for his future, despite the club being willing to listen to offers.