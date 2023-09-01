Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on why a deal is stalling.

Gallagher has been in impressive form for Chelsea this season, but the Blues could still be looking to offload him before the window closes.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Conor Gallagher

As per FBref, Gallagher has started every Premier League game so far this campaign. However, the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who are likely to play a big role this term, could impact Gallagher's game time going forward. Sources have informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are open to offloading Gallagher before the deadline if their price tag of £50m is reached. Tottenham are one of the clubs showing an interest in the England international, but they aren't alone. In the past, it's been rare to see big clubs allows some of their players to move to other sides competing towards the top of the Premier League, but it's become more popular over the last few years.

Journalist Paul Brown has today told GIVEMESPORT that two or three clubs who have the financial power to pay the asking price are keen on the former Crystal Palace loanee. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid recently made an offer to sign Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but a deal now looks to be off due to the Spanish club not willing to conclude a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The failed move could have an impact on Spurs' pursuit of Gallagher, as Ange Postecoglou might not have room in the squad for the 23-year-old.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on the north London club's attempts to sign Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Gallagher?

Jones has suggested that time is now ticking for Spurs to try to seal a deal to bring Gallagher to Hotspur Way. The journalist adds that as it stands, a deal is now at a standstill due to Hojbjerg remaining at the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Time is ticking for Spurs to make their move for Conor Gallagher. The early evening update from well-informed contacts on this potential deal from Chelsea suggests it can not progress because of the Hojbjerg exit hitting the bumpers. Still time to fix that but at the moment, standstill."