Highlights Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a stunning start to his career at Hotspur Way.

The Australian has also got his team playing his way, while a number of his new signings have hit the ground running.

However, he could now wave goodbye to five players next summer when their contracts at the club come to an end.

Tottenham are flying high under Ange Postecoglou as they find themselves top of the Premier League table without tasting defeat so far. The north London club have won six games while being held to draws by both Arsenal and Brentford from their opening eight fixtures.

The only defeat the Australian manger has been handed was in an EFL Cup match against Fulham, where his side were beaten in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw.

There was a lot of change within the playing staff over the summer window as well as a new manager being brought in. Harry Kane was the most notable departure from the club as their talisman left to join Bayern Munich. The English striker's departure was a hot topic of conversation as his contract was set to expire at the end of the current season, and there was uncertainty on whether Daniel Levy would sanction a sale prior to this.

This conundrum was also faced with an additional five players that will see their contracts expire in the summer of 2024 unless they are sold in the January transfer window or handed fresh terms. So we take a look at the players that will be out of contract at the end of the season and whether they are likely to extend their stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brandon Austin

Austin is very unlikely to remain past the summer as he has never made a senior appearance for the club, despite being promoted from the youth ranks in 2019. The English shot-stopper spent time out on loan at Viborg in Denmark in 2019, and then Orlando City in 2021. This shows there are clubs out there that would give the goalkeeper an opportunity, but it is unlikely to be Tottenham with several players ahead in the pecking order.

Guglielmo Vicario is the firm first choice between the posts for Postecoglou after his arrival from Empoli over the summer, meaning Austin is unlikely to be given the chance to prove himself despite only being 24-years-old.

Fraser Forster

With the aforementioned Vicario being the number one for the club at the moment, Forster is the back-up option for the 2023/24 campaign. The former Celtic goalkeeper has been with the club since 2022 after leaving Southampton - where he spent the majority of his career. Forster is very unlikely to win back the number one spot that he occupied in the final weeks of the last season due to his age and Vicario's arrival, but a new contract wouldn't be out of the question.

A very experienced individual that has played top flight football for more than the past decade, the 35-year-old is a positive figure to have in the dressing room, that also has the ability to deputise when called upon. It would not come as a shock to anyone to see Spurs reward him with a new deal, but at the same time, his departure in search of more game time would also not be a massive surprise.

Hugo Lloris

After spending more than a decade as a reliable figure in goal for Spurs, the £13m Lloris looks set to eventually depart the club on sour terms as the Frenchman has not been seen on a football pitch since a 6-1 battering at Newcastle towards the end of the last campaign. Since then, Lloris has been left out of the pre-season tour and has not managed to make it into any of Postecoglou's matchday squads thus far.

It was expected that the 36-year-old would seek pastures new over the summer due to his lack of playing prospects and the fact he lost his captaincy to Heung-Min Son after the new manager's arrival. The 2018 World Cup winner has played 444 games since joining from Olympique Lyon in 2012. At the time, Lloris was regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the industry and went on to be a brilliant servant for the club until the relationship broke down somewhat in the final weeks of the 2022/23 season.

There is very little chance that the France international will remain with the club beyond the season, and a January transfer should definitely not be seen as off the table.

Eric Dier

Dier finds himself down the pecking order with Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven being the first choice centre-back partnership at the heart of Postecoglou's defence. Under previous managers - such as Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino - Dier was a regular starter in the team in midfield and defensive roles. His signature in 2014 for just £4m proved to be a shrewd piece of business as his tenure with the club will reach a decade by the time his contract runs out.

The English centre-back has represented his country at both World Cup's and European Championship's during his time at the club, in which he has made 360 appearances. At 29-years-old, Dier could be a good option on a free transfer for another Premier League club should he not be handed a new contract. In similar fashion to Forster, it would not be a surprise to see the Englishman handed a new deal due to his experience and influence within the changing room.

Ivan Perisic

The Croatian star brings a wealth of experience to the club, having spent many years in top European leagues with teams like Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund before signing for Spurs at the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Having signed a two-year deal at the time, Perisic's contract is set to run out in the summer, and it is yet to be seen where he fits into Postecoglou's plans as he is currently out of action through injury.

With the way the Australian boss utilises his full-backs, it appears that the 34-year-old could be a good option to have as he has reinvented himself as a left-back in recent years due to his drop-off in pace from the years he spent as a winger. Perisic is a further player that could be moved on to reduce the wage bill, but a new contract to keep experience mixed in with a largely youthful team could also be on the cards.

Ivan Perisic career statistics (via Transfermarkt)

Club Games Goals Appearances Inter Milan 254 55 49 Club Brugge 89 35 23 Wolfsburg 88 21 17 Borussia Dortmund 64 12 7 Tottenham 50 1 14 Bayern Munich 35 8 10 Roeselare 20 8 2

All in all, it's difficult to see how any of the five players whose contracts are expiring in 2024 remain at the club for any longer than next summer. Earning a combined £450k-a-week, letting the quintet go would free up some valuable money from the wage books and help Postecoglou continue his exciting Spurs revolution.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Spotrac