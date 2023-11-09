Highlights Tottenham's crisis could see Ange Postecoglou turn to two promising youngsters.

Despite losing key defenders, Tottenham's new attitude means they remain calm and confident in their playing style.

Tottenham are targeting Lloyd Kelly with two other potential January targets named.

Tottenham Hotspur fans were given new hope that their sudden injury crisis might not be quite as bad as feared, when pictures of a healthy looking Micky van de Den circulated on Wednesday night.

But as Spurs wait on scans to determine just what the true outlook is like for their star centre-back, the club’s backroom team must plot tactical plans to help them through this test of squad strength.

Many clubs would be in panic-mode on the back of losing 75 percent of their first-choice defence but at Tottenham their new attitude to the game means an air of calmness is being retained.

Ange Postecoglou is completely assured over his philosophy and believes the patterns and routines of first-team life are already so well ingrained that his team can continue to play with the same style - even with key figures missing.

At the back Spurs will be without Cristian Romero for three matches and Destiny Udogie for one match, due to suspensions, while Van de Den and James Maddison are undergoing scans on injuries sustained in that Monday night battle with Chelsea.

A 4-1 scoreline means Tottenham have lost their tag as the league’s last remaining unbeaten side but they certainly have not lost their team identity in the midst of the chaos.

Postecoglou will send his patched up team out at Wolves on Saturday lunchtime with the same message as every other game week. The side might lack the same ease of game-management but there is belief that the identity of the team is defined deeply enough that players who come into the side will avoid disaster.

Postecoglou has four options to replace Romero and Van de Ven

Eric Dier is primed for a first start of the season and Postecoglou has the likely consideration of four different options to weigh up.

Dier could be partnered by Ashley Phillips and it would be a combination lacking in cohesion and experience of the system and would throw 18-year-old Phillips in at the deep end.

He has been on the bench on three occasions this season but his game time has been limited to the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2. Interestingly, he was left out of the squad for Spurs’ under-21 game against Colchester United on Tuesday night - sparking further belief that he will be thrown into the first-team spotlight at Molineux.

Phillips was recently signed from Blackburn Rovers and sources indicate that he has done well when among the first-team players in training sessions.

However, many close observers are actually more impressed by another 18-year-old - Academy star Alfie Dorrington. He joined the club aged 13 and did play a full 90 minutes in that EFL Trophy game at Colchester.

He is considered less likely to push for a start - mainly given Phillips’ higher profile, physicality and previous first-team action with Blackburn in the Championship that would better prepare him for such a test. Yet insiders have indicated to GiveMeSport that Dorrington is considered by many to be a slightly better player than Phillips at this stage.

Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven Premier League stats 23/24 Romero Van de Ven Overall rating 7.13 6.81 Yellow cards 2 1 Passess per game 73.7 63.8 Pass success rate 92.2% 94.6% Long balls per game 2.1 1.5 Aerial duels won per game 2.1 1.3 Tackles per game 2 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.5 0.4 Successful offsides per game 1 0.8 Clearances per game 3.8 2.9 Stats according to WhoScored

He has joined in with first-team training slightly less than Phillips in recent times, sources say, but he is worth looking out for during this test of the squad resources.

Experience could be key for Tottenham and Postecoglou

There is risk attached to both teenagers though and the general consensus among Spurs insiders is to expect a more experienced option to step in alongside Dier.

There is a possibility of Ben Davies slotting in as he returns from a knock. The Welshman is a left-back but had worked on centre-back play in the early days of Postecoglou’s arrival and while not totally comfortable at the heart of the defence, has played there and would have the mentality to cope.

But perhaps the least risky choice available to Postecoglou would be to pick Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He has a complete understanding of the system, has top level experience, stepped into the breach during that Chelsea game, and his traits are suited to this emergency.

As one source explained to GMS: “When a team is ripped apart like this you need to turn to grown up footballers who know what they are doing - and that is Hojbjerg’s biggest asset.”

Throwing players in at the deep end is a risky business and Postecoglou will be plotting which plan is least dangerous for this weekend.

Tottenham's January transfer plans emerge

Tottenham were already prioritising a new centre-back for January but this latest defensive crisis they are plunged into could really underline the need for reinforcements.

Spurs have had an eye on Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth but insiders have revealed to GMS that deal is not as far down the road in terms of likelihood as has been made out in some outlets.

Elsewhere Spurs have an interest in the likes of Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo dating back to the last transfer window, yet there are indications that new targets have been checked out since then and Spurs are currently outlining their main men to arrow in on for the new year.