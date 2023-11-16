Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to be active in the January transfer window and have been linked with eight potential signings.

The club's recruitment strategy is shifting towards data-driven transfers and finding the right fit, rather than focusing solely on a player's value.

Tottenham are internally evaluating Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior's stats and personality traits to determine if he would be a suitable signing.

Fresh on the back of their injury crisis, Tottenham Hotspur are suddenly being primed for the most active January transfer window in the Premier League.

It may not quite surmount to that in reality but it is true that their plans for winter business have been stepped up in the midst of their issues.

In the past week they have been linked with eight players - from defensive options Trevoh Chalobah and Lloyd Kelly, into midfield with Andre, Bryan Cristante and Wilfried Ndidi, into attack with Samuel-Iling Junior, Federico Chiesa and Jota.

The rumour mill is swirling - particularly after back-to-back defeats - but insiders believe this moment could yet prove to be a blessing in disguise as the club quickly discover cracks in the squad depth that need to be reinforced. The view: It is better to know now, naturally, where they are still short in this team build.

Tottenham's recruitment strategy has now changed

As we move into a new era at the club it is important to recognise that the manner of recruitment is changing and the days of buying players on recommendations of agents or taking players at late notice on a hunch is not going to be part of the plan.

Data-driven transfers are to become the order of the day and technical director Johan Lange, working closely with figures including recently appointed chief scout Rob Mackenzie, will form part of the unit that identifies talent in a manner specifically suited to the traits of Ange Postecoglou’s team identity.

In line with this, the value of a player is not going to be as important as it is to find the right fit. While we should not expect Spurs to blow the lid off their transfer budget, they will be willing to spend significantly if they pinpoint the perfect player, sources suggest.

It means obvious targets - perhaps even like Lloyd Kelly, who was picked out last summer and was represented by agents that work closely with the club - will now be weighed up against targets who seem less obvious in terms of name or status - but that have stats in line with traits needed to succeed in a Postecoglou set-up. We should expect new names to surface in the coming weeks that have not been mentioned before.

It’s a promising step forwards from Spurs, not too dissimilar from the model of Brighton & Hove Albion, but it must also be recognised that players must display a particular strength of character that makes them adaptable to the relentless pursuit of success that the boss is putting in place.

Understanding the mentality that comes with carrying out Tottenham’s new style of play is no mean feat but Postecoglou gave the nod to the signings of Guglielmo Vicario, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven after being convinced of their resilience and strength of mind - and further tests will be carried out on any targets lined up for this winter window.

Tottenham are making internal checks on Samuel Iling-Junior

The strongest new link is that of Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior and observations around him are interesting at a time when sources are indicating to GiveMeSport that Spurs will realistically make a maximum of three signings this winter.

England under-21 international Iling-Junior spent his childhood footballing days in Chelsea's Academy before finishing his football education with Juve. He has a contract until 2025 but is struggling for minutes in Italy and Tottenham are now doing a deep dive into his stats and personality traits to discover whether they should pursue him with more intent as we get to the end of the year.

Iling-Junior, described as being a "flamboyant winger" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X, will think very carefully about his next move and has not yet even decided that he will definitely move on from Juve at this stage - despite making just four sub appearances in Serie A.

Game time is something Spurs may also struggle to promise but one of the reasons Spurs are being touted as a possible good move is that Juve already hold an interest in Hojbjerg, and a transaction involving all parties might be worthwhile.