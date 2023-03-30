Tottenham Hotspur return to action on Monday night, taking their first strides into another new era.

As international players return to Hotspur Way this week they are reflecting on the fact Antonio Conte is no longer around but must fully analyse the situation ahead of them. There is not expected to be any further blame stuck on players after that 3-3 Southampton game or the events that have followed.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason are tasked with calming the storm now and by Monday they will have had time to reset and plan. Spurs do not have a manager, their managing director of football is being banned from football for 30 months and the team are in a fight to hold on to fourth place in the table.

Could Tottenham make another manager change in final 10 games?

Tottenham’s next three matches are against Everton, Brighton and Bournemouth - results are critical across those as they attempt to close a top four spot, with games to follow against rivals Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool before they head into the home straight.

Chairman Daniel Levy has hope that those next games go well enough that he can let this situation ride out - but bad results that put their Champions League status at severe risk may even yet spark another change in the dugout.

Such a scenario would be less than ideal: Spurs would rather wait. They know Julian Nagelsmann is currently contemplating what happens next in his career and is unlikely to want a new job at this stage of the campaign. But he is the man they are most intrigued by - you could even call him the No.1 pick.

It is discussed a lot that the Real Madrid job could become open in the summer and indeed that is true. Sources say it would be naive not to think he would be checking out how Carlo Ancelotti’s situation plays out.

But also complications do sit around which European competition Spurs will be playing in next season, how much investment there is likely to be in the squad, whether Harry Kane is willing to stay on. These are all factors that can not be addressed with clarity over the next three weeks.

Which out-of-work managers could get Tottenham job?

The other out-of-work contenders for this job are Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique. Poch maintains a healthy relationship with Levy and is open to a return but there is a feeling recently that the Tottenham chairman is re-evaluating the positives to such a return. He’s gone slightly cold on the idea. In the months leading into Conte’s exit that was not so much the case, with sources stating that it would take Fabio Paratici to come up with a “fail-proof” option in order for Levy not to turn back to his former boss.

It would be wrong to say Poch is totally out of mind though. If Paratici is to leave Tottenham for good then it could give Poch the scope to have a more over-arching control. There are whispers too though that 41-year-old Paul Mitchell, who recently announced he is leaving Monaco in his role as Sporting Director, may even come into the thinking at a high level. Nothing yet on that front though, these are early days.

Enrique stepped down from his role with the Spain national team on the back of a disappointing World Cup but sources say he does want a return to club football and sees England as a top destination. He is a man Levy is understood to admire. Again, though, Enrique needs to be sure it is the right project. He would hope for long contract - very different to the 18-month one Conte signed in November 2021 - and is excited about what could be possible for him in the Premier League.

Which other managers are Tottenham linked with?

Other managers linked with the post are Oliver Glasner, Sergio Conceicao, Roberto de Zerbi, Ruben Amorim, Ange Postecoglu, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank—all at, what would be considered, smaller clubs and would probably take the job if Spurs don’t go for one of the high-profile three options.

Glasner is of particular interest as he has the ability to exit his current contract at Eintracht Frankfurt and is interested in the prospect of a switch.

So Levy is not so much working through a shortlist of options here, but a rather long one. It may be that performance director Gretar Steinsson helps guide him through the process but, ultimately, this will come down to the chairman.

He is searching for another permanent Spurs manager and really can not get it wrong - or another backlash awaits.