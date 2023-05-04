Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has to be more 'calm and measured', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Argentina international is known for his erratic style, but it's cost Spurs a fair amount this season.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Cristian Romero

Romero signed for Spurs from Italian side Atalanta for a fee of £42m back in 2021, as per Sky Sports.

The north London club knew what they were getting with Romero when they signed him, considering he was booked 26 times in 60 games for Genoa and 15 times in 42 games for Atalanta, according to Transfermarkt.

His rashness and clumsiness in a tackle has been a concern since he arrived at Hotpsur Way, which is a real shame considering the talent he has.

Romero recently gave away an early penalty against Liverpool with an overly aggressive, needless challenge in the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to slot home from the spot.

Former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp slammed the Argentine World Cup winner for his 'diabolical' defending.

He said: "And then Romero decides to make such a rash, poor decision. I've seen some of his defending this past four, five games. Diabolical. Not making right decisions and he actually says 'I got the ball'.

"No you didn't, you got no where near it. And you're costing your team right now with those decisions."

What has Jones said about Romero?

Jones has suggested that Romero needs to be more calm and measured after his latest display.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I mean, you need Romero to be more calm and measured and that's what they'll be looking for from him going forward.

"You're right, he can be rash, and giving away the penalty against Liverpool was a horrible moment for him and for Tottenham, because I think a lot of people fear these little moments from him in games at the moment."

How has Romero performed this season?

As mentioned, his disciplinary record hasn't been great in previous years, and it hasn't improved this campaign.

According to FBref, Romero has received 10 yellow cards in the Premier League, with only three players managing more.

The former Atalanta defender averages 2.5 tackles, 3.5 clearances, 1.4 interceptions, and 5.4 total duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

There are, of course, plenty of positives to Romero's game, but his erratic style can hinder the north London club at times.