Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides keeping an eye on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but they face plenty of competition for his signature, according to TBR Football.

With Guehi's contract set to expire in 2026, the Eagles could look to cash in during the next two transfer windows if the England international shows no signs of considering an extension. Newcastle were pushing to bring Guehi to St James' Park during the summer transfer window and saw a hefty bid of £65m rejected. The Eagles managed to keep hold of Guehi, but with Oliver Glasner's side struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League, the 24-year-old might be considering finding a fresh challenge.

Against Manchester City last time out, Tottenham lined up with Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies as their centre-back pairing due to injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven, showing that Ange Postecoglou could potentially do with more options at the back.

According to TBR Football, there is a good chance Guehi will leave Crystal Palace in 2025, and Tottenham are following his situation. The report claims that Chelsea are also keen, while Newcastle still consider the 24-year-old their first-choice target if they sign a defender during the January transfer window.

Guehi, described as 'exceptional' by Palace chairman Steve Parish, enjoyed an impressive Euro 2024 with his country. It's not been the perfect start to the 2024/2025 season for Guehi, especially if he's hoping to secure himself a move, with Palace sitting 19th in the Premier League table.

It could be a difficult race to win with multiple sides competing to secure his signature, so Postecoglou would likely have to offer assurances that he's going to be a regular starter. With Dragusin, Van de Ven, Romero, and Davies all competing for a centre-back role, it might be difficult for Guehi to earn a guaranteed place in the starting XI.

There's no doubt Guehi is destined to play for a top-level club competing for European places, but he's going to have to ensure he picks the right side in order to continue playing regularly.