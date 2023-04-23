Tottenham Hotspur ace Davinson Sanchez having a long-term future at the club is 'very hard to see' following events that saw him booed off in their Premier League defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Lilywhites this season and was introduced with the scoreline at 5-0 in the disastrous defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Davinson Sanchez

Last Saturday, Sanchez was substituted on and off again by Spurs interim boss Cristian Stellini in his side's damaging 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, as per BBC Sport.

Sections of the Tottenham support also booed the Colombia international as he left the field to be replaced by Arnaut Danjuma, something that club captain Hugo Lloris didn't mince his words about in a post-match interview.

Speaking to BeIN Sports via GOAL, the 36-year-old stated: “I feel really bad for him. I’ve never seen this in my career. It started when he came on the pitch. He’s been fighting for Spurs for many many years now. The story is sad for the club, fans and the player.”

Before Spurs visit St James' Park to take on Newcastle United this Sunday, Sanchez had made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Davinson Sanchez?

Journalist O'Rourke finds it hard to envisage that Sanchez will find his way back at Tottenham following these latest events.

Asked if there's any way back for Sanchez, O'Rourke told GMS: "It's going to be tough, definitely, it's very hard to see [him having a future], Sanchez, being booed off by his own supporters and everything else. It's difficult to know how he's going to react mentally. Can he cope with that if he does get another opportunity in the Spurs team?"

What next for Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham Hotspur?

It's difficult to say at this point, though most signs point to a summer exit for Sanchez right now, especially given that his £67k-a-week contract expires in 2024, as per Salary Sport.

To avoid losing his services on a free transfer at the end of next season, Spurs may want to try and scope out whether there are any interested parties in Sanchez to try to recoup some of the £42 million they shelled out for him back in 2017.

On the contrary, there could be a scenario where a new Tottenham manager may see the Colombia defender as part of their plans going forward, resulting in an unexpected second chance for Sanchez.

Nevertheless, Spurs will be fully focused on securing a top-four finish between now and the end of 2022/23, with potential incomings and outgoings likely to be on the back burner for now.