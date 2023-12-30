Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke to bolster their attack.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed with GIVEMESPORT the chances of a deal happening after speaking to sources inside the club.

Tottenham failed to sign a replacement for Harry Kane during the summer transfer window after the England international joined Bayern Munich, and have relied on Richarlison and Heung-min Son to lead the line. While the Brazilian has improved under new manager Ange Postecoglou and Son is always reliable in attack, they might be wanting a natural centre-forward to help blend it all together in attack.

Solanke is a player who has come on leaps and bounds this season with the Cherries and it's no surprise that bigger clubs are starting to show an interest in securing his signature. Postecoglou and his recruitment team could be busy when the winter window opens for business with his side having a lot of injuries at the moment.

Tottenham eyeing Solanke in January

It's understood that Tottenham are plotting a move to sign Bournemouth striker Solanke ahead of the January transfer window, as Postecoglou looks to add another body in attack. The north London outfit are reportedly monitoring the progress of Solanke and are in the market for a new centre-forward. A summer move could be more likely than in the winter, with the Cherries unlikely to want to allow him to depart in the middle of the season.

Dominic Solanke's season-by-season Bournemouth career Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 10 0 1 0 0 2019/20 36 4 1 1 0 2020/21 45 15 11 2 0 2021/22 48 30 7 7 0 2022/23 35 7 7 2 0 2023/24 18 12 1 2 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 27/12/2023

The English forward has been in superb form this term and has tended to find the back of the net regularly over the last few years, but he's starting to take his game to another level. Spurs could face plenty of competition to secure his signature, with the Daily Star claiming that Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the former Chelsea man. It's suggested that Bournemouth could charge in the region of £50m to allow him to depart.

Football Insider have also reported that the Cherries have no interest in selling Solanke in the middle of the season, and it's no surprise considering how crucial he's been to their early success this campaign. With Solankle's contract at the Vitality Stadium not expiring until 2027, Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position if a side comes to the table with an offer.

Brown has suggested that Tottenham sources have claimed that there is no interest from the north London club in securing the signature of Solanke. The journalist adds that sources have been firm in their briefings that he's not a target, possibly meaning that they believe he's going elsewhere in one of the next two transfer windows. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Solanke is in brilliant form. It looks like it's finally clicked for him in the Premier League. He's going to have to show that he can keep that going, obviously. But sources at Tottenham were telling us this week that there's no interest in him from their side. It was quite a firm briefing on that. So either they think he's going somewhere else and they've lost out to a rival or they genuinely were not pursuing him, but I don't think Dominic Solanke is going to be ending up at spurs anytime soon."

Postecoglou wants a centre-back

Speaking ahead of the winter window, Australian manager Postecoglou admitted that he wants to bring in a defender during the January transfer window...

"But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back. Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January."

It appears that Tottenham are moving fast to secure the signature of a new centre-back, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that the north London outfit are preparing their opening offer for Genoa's Radu Dragusin. The player has already given the green light, so we could expect some movement shortly after the window opens on 1st January.