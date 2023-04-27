Tottenham Hotspur now have a 'huge problem' in the dressing room, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult season for Spurs and they are going to go another year without a trophy.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Latest

After Antonio Conte was sacked earlier in the season, Spurs appointed Cristian Stellini as interim manager until the end of the campaign.

However, after a catastrophic 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle United, Stellini was removed from his role, with Ryan Mason taking charge.

The result and performance was so disappointing, that Spurs recently announced via their Twitter page that the players would be refunding all the fans who travelled to St James' Park.

Seeing an interim manager sacked is a rarity, but it could speak volumes about the toxicity in the dressing room and surrounding the club at the moment.

Daniel Levy now faces the difficult task of finding a manager who can work with this squad, with the likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho ultimately failing in previous years.

According to The Athletic, Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are both in the running for the job.

However, there are clearly issues at Hotspur Way that run deeper than the managerial situation, considering how many coaches have failed to win a trophy at the club.

What did Brown say about Spurs?

Brown has suggested that there is a major leadership issue in the dressing room at the moment and some of the Spurs players now want to leave the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm pretty sure there are quite a few who already want out of the club. I don't believe that most of the people in the Spurs dressing room see a lot of leadership or direction at Spurs right now. That is a huge problem."

What's next for Spurs?

Spurs now face an almost impossible task of qualifying for the Champions League, and as mentioned, another year of failure in terms of winning silverware.

When attempting to attract an elite-level manager, offering no European football and a squad with players who want to leave is going to be a difficult sell.

Realistically, Spurs now need a complete reset, overhauling the squad of players who aren't interested in being there and trying to find a manager who can play a system that suits the current crop of players.

Keeping hold of Harry Kane will be pivotal, but if the worst happens and he does leave the club, the recruitment in the summer has to be spot on.