Highlights Tottenham like Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs may find it difficult to prise him away from the Serie A club as Teun Koopmeiners could also leave.

Tottenham would face competition from Barcelona and other Premier League clubs for Ederson's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a host of midfielders heading into the summer transfer window, and it's clearly a position Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy will be targeting in the market.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that it will be "very difficult" for Tottenham to get the deal done, because of the situation at the Italian club. They may soon have to move on to one of their other targets in the position, with a whole host of names linked to date. Conor Gallagher, Dani Olmo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are among the names Tottenham are said to be interested in. Ederson, though, is a player they will not be signing.

Atalanta Problem Could Block Tottenham Signing Ederson

The Italian club face losing two key stars in the same position

Ederson has been a key player for Atalanta and their manager Gian Carlo Gasperini this season with the club's former striker German Denis calling him their "most important player". They risk losing him though, as Tottenham have been "in discussion" over a move for Atalanta's Ederson recently. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has been on fine form this season, and has helped his team reach the Europa League quarter-finals with his performances in midfield.

From midfield, the deep-lying player has scored six goals and assisted one in Serie A this campaign. That's an element he has added to his game recently, having only scored once in 35 league games last season. That will be an attractive quality for Tottenham as they look to add another all-round midfielder to their ranks.

Atalanta Situation Makes Things Difficult

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano says a move to Tottenham for Ederson will prove to be "very, very difficult". It boils down to the situation at Atalanta relating to their midfielders and the transfer market.

The Italian club are set to lose Teun KooPmeiners this summer, as the midfielder has been heavily linked to Liverpool and Juventus. He is Ederson's partner in the Atalanta midfield and their club will not want to lose their two starting midfielders in the same window.

While that will make things difficult for Tottenham, they are determined to sign a new midfielder in the coming months. They will be shopping in a crowded market though, as Romano points out that Barcelona and other Premier League clubs are on the hunt for a player of a similar stature.

Romano told GIVEMSPORT:

"Ederson is going to be very, very difficult because Atalanta are already expected to sell Teun Koopmeiners in the midfield, and Koopmeiners and Ederson are the two starters for Atalanta. So to sell two crucial players in the same position, in the same summer, I think it's very unlikely. "So there is an appreciation, it's true, that Tottenham appreciate the player, as do many other clubs around Europe. For example, it is the same for Barcelona and other clubs in England. But at the moment, I think it's going to be difficult to sign the player from Atalanta."