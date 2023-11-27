Highlights Eric Dier's future at Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt and a recent decision from Ange Postecoglou could be the final straw for the defender.

Dier's contract expires at the end of the season, and one of his former clubs are reportedly interested in securing his signature.

Ange Postecoglou is already planning for the January transfer window, with a replacement for Dier being scouted.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier may have been left baffled by Ange Postecoglou's decision to start Emerson Royal ahead of him at the weekend, and journalist Paul Brown has now provided an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are currently going through an injury and suspension crisis all over the pitch, and their starting pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were unavailable to face Aston Villa. The north London club were defeated at home, with Emerson playing in an unfamiliar centre-back role, despite Dier being on the bench.

Dier's future is in doubt and after failing to play a single minute against Villa, the England international might not be happy with the role he's currently playing at Hotspur Way. Whether the former Everton defender pushes for a move in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but it seems like Postecoglou doesn't fancy him and a departure might be best for his career.

Eric Dier could now push for a departure from Tottenham

Dier's contract at Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning the winter window will be the last chance for the Lilywhites to receive a transfer fee for him if they opt to allow him to depart. According to The Athletic, Spurs rejected a loan offer from Burnley in the summer, possibly hinting that Postecoglou wanted him to play a role in his side this season.

However, Dier has been restricted to just 147 minutes of Premier League football this term, as per FBref, and his future now looks like it could lie away from the club. It's understood that Sporting CP are looking to reunite with the defender if he's willing to take a pay cut, but the Portuguese side want to wait until next summer when he's available on a free transfer.

Dier has been a key player for Spurs since arriving with the club, but this campaign has seen his appearances drop drastically.

Eric Dier's season-by-season Tottenham Hotspur record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2014/15 35 2 2 5 0 2015/16 51 4 2 10 0 2016/17 48 2 2 8 0 2017/18 47 0 3 6 0 2018/19 28 3 0 5 0 2019/20 30 0 2 6 0 2020/21 39 0 0 4 0 2021/22 40 0 0 1 0 2022/23 42 2 1 8 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Dier could have a 'Harry Maguire turnaround' this season and he still has an opportunity to win people over. He doesn't believe that Dier has a long-term future at the club, but there will still be chances for him to prove himself before the campaign ends next year.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that Dier will have been baffled by Postecoglou's decision not to start him ahead of Emerson against Aston Villa and he's not going to be happy. The journalist adds that it could be a matter of time before he departs as he still has the ambition to do a job in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I'm pretty sure Eric Dier will have been baffled by that decision and not terribly happy. It's looking difficult for him to earn the trust of the manager in that position. It might be that Postecoglou wants to rotate there without his top two depending on who the opposition are but I don't think it's a good look for Dier not to be getting in for a game like that. I know for a fact he's still an ambitious player he still has a lot of drive and he knows he can do a job in the Premier League, so I think if he continues to be on the fringes when Spurs don't have their two first choice centre backs available, it's only a matter of time before he leaves."

Ange Postecoglou is eyeing a Dier replacement

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are planning on bringing in an additional defender during the January transfer window. Emerson playing in a centre-back role sums up the issues Spurs are having at the back, so it's certainly no surprise that Postecoglou and his recruitment team want to reinforce their defence.

It's understood that Spurs are one of the clubs monitoring Club America's Sebastian Caceres. Tottenham are set to face competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Fulham, and West Ham United to secure his signature, so it could be a difficult race to win. Either way, signing a central defender appears to be a priority for the north London club.