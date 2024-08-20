Highlights
- Everton struggle at Tottenham with just one league win there in 10 years.
- Both teams are aiming for their first league win of the 2024/25 season.
- Spurs will want to get up and running to challenge for a top four position after drawing with Leicester City.
Sean Dyche has worked hard to maintain Everton's position in the Premier League in recent years, but Saturday's 3-0 loss at home to Brighton suggests they could once more be in for a challenging season. An away trip to Tottenham Hotspur won't be an easy place to go and try to get some momentum. It has been four years since their last win away to Spurs, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game. When the two Premier League sides meet at 3pm on Saturday, Spurs will be hoping their good form against Everton continues, with the Toffees only recording one league win over Spurs in the last 10 years.
|
Spurs vs. Everton: Match Information
|
When
|
August 24th, 2024
|
Where
|
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|
Time
|
3pm BST
|
TV
|
Not televised
Tottenham ‘Very Happy’ with ‘Excellent’ Midfielder
Lucas Bergvall’s signing may well have altered Tottenham’s transfer plans.
Form Guide
Both teams looking for a first league win of the season
Everton's pre-season form was something of a patchwork quilt, signing off with a draw with Roma, having lost to Coventry City but beaten Preston North End. Their opening day home loss to Brighton was more indicative of last season, when they lost six of their first 10 league games. Their end-of-season form was far stronger, winning four of their last six games, including a 2-0 home win over Liverpool.
Spurs fell short of qualifying for the Champions League last term - a five-game losing streak in April and May really not helping their cause. They lost twice to Bayern Munich in pre-season, seemingly struggling on set pieces. Their Premier League opening game at Leicester was something of a disappointment, surrendering a half-time lead to a Jamie Vardy equaliser to finish the game 1-1. Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for more ruthlessness from his side going forward.
Best Odds and Predictions
GMS delivers picks with analysis
Given the recent history between the two, it is no surprise to see that Spurs are clear favourites to win this game, but with it only being the second game of the season, it is still very early days and Everton are certainly due an away win at Spurs. Seeing as the last four encounters between these two sides have produced between two and four goals, odds of 6/1 on there being more than 5.5 goals appears to be good value, given Spurs beat the Toffees 5-0 in 2022 and that Everton beat Spurs 5-4 in 2021 - albeit that was in the FA Cup.
|
GMS picks (via Bet365)
|
Outcome
|
Odds
|
Spurs win
|
9/20
|
Everton win
|
6/1
|
Draw
|
4/1
|
Over/Under odds
|
Under
|
Over
|
Over/Under 1.5 Goals
|
1/7
|
9/2
|
Over/Under 5.5 Goals
|
6/1
|
1/10
|
Opening Goalscorer
|
Odds
|
Heung-Min Son
|
4/1
|
Domin Solanke
|
9/2
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
11/1
|
Jack Harrison
|
16/1
Prediction
Everton's record against Spurs is fairly terrible, particularly away from home, where aside from a 1-0 win over Spurs in 2020, you have to go back to 2008, when a Vedran Corluka own goal gave the Merseysiders a rare victory. It seems unlikely there will be a repeat on this occasion, with a 2-1 Spurs win the more likely outcome.
Everton 'Agree Deal' for Begovic With Medical 'This Week'
Everton have made multiple signings for cash sums this summer but the Toffees are set to add a former star on a free transfer
Head-to-head record
|
Spurs v Everton most recent league record
|
Date
|
Score
|
Spurs scorers
|
Everton scorers
|
Feb 3rd 2024
|
Everton 2-2 Spurs
|
Richarlison (2)
|
Harrison, Branthwaite
|
Dec 23rd 2023
|
Spurs 2-1 Everton
|
Richarlison, Son Heung-min
|
Gomes
|
April 3rd 2023
|
Everton 1-1 Spurs
|
Kane (pen)
|
Keane
|
Oct 15 2022
|
Spurs 2-0 Everton
|
Kane (pen), Hojberg
Team news
Both teams likely to be unchanged
New Spurs signing Dominic Solanke made his debut at Leicester on Monday night and will be expected to available again for his home debut. There continues to be a lot of debate and rumour on the future of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, who remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. At this stage, it is unclear whether the speculation could result in him being removed from the squad. Rodrigo Bentancur ruptured his anterior cruciate ligaments at the King Power Stadium in 2023 and then appeared to be knocked unconscious momentarily at the same venue on Monday, so he could be a potential change from the team that drew with the Foxes.
Stats via Transfermarkt.