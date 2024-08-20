Highlights Everton struggle at Tottenham with just one league win there in 10 years.

Both teams are aiming for their first league win of the 2024/25 season.

Spurs will want to get up and running to challenge for a top four position after drawing with Leicester City.

Sean Dyche has worked hard to maintain Everton's position in the Premier League in recent years, but Saturday's 3-0 loss at home to Brighton suggests they could once more be in for a challenging season. An away trip to Tottenham Hotspur won't be an easy place to go and try to get some momentum. It has been four years since their last win away to Spurs, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game. When the two Premier League sides meet at 3pm on Saturday, Spurs will be hoping their good form against Everton continues, with the Toffees only recording one league win over Spurs in the last 10 years.

Spurs vs. Everton: Match Information When August 24th, 2024 Where Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Time 3pm BST TV Not televised

Form Guide

Both teams looking for a first league win of the season

Everton's pre-season form was something of a patchwork quilt, signing off with a draw with Roma, having lost to Coventry City but beaten Preston North End. Their opening day home loss to Brighton was more indicative of last season, when they lost six of their first 10 league games. Their end-of-season form was far stronger, winning four of their last six games, including a 2-0 home win over Liverpool.

Spurs fell short of qualifying for the Champions League last term - a five-game losing streak in April and May really not helping their cause. They lost twice to Bayern Munich in pre-season, seemingly struggling on set pieces. Their Premier League opening game at Leicester was something of a disappointment, surrendering a half-time lead to a Jamie Vardy equaliser to finish the game 1-1. Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for more ruthlessness from his side going forward.

Best Odds and Predictions

GMS delivers picks with analysis

Given the recent history between the two, it is no surprise to see that Spurs are clear favourites to win this game, but with it only being the second game of the season, it is still very early days and Everton are certainly due an away win at Spurs. Seeing as the last four encounters between these two sides have produced between two and four goals, odds of 6/1 on there being more than 5.5 goals appears to be good value, given Spurs beat the Toffees 5-0 in 2022 and that Everton beat Spurs 5-4 in 2021 - albeit that was in the FA Cup.

GMS picks (via Bet365) Outcome Odds Spurs win 9/20 Everton win 6/1 Draw 4/1 Over/Under odds Under Over Over/Under 1.5 Goals 1/7 9/2 Over/Under 5.5 Goals 6/1 1/10 Opening Goalscorer Odds Heung-Min Son 4/1 Domin Solanke 9/2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 11/1 Jack Harrison 16/1

Prediction

Everton's record against Spurs is fairly terrible, particularly away from home, where aside from a 1-0 win over Spurs in 2020, you have to go back to 2008, when a Vedran Corluka own goal gave the Merseysiders a rare victory. It seems unlikely there will be a repeat on this occasion, with a 2-1 Spurs win the more likely outcome.

Related Everton 'Agree Deal' for Begovic With Medical 'This Week' Everton have made multiple signings for cash sums this summer but the Toffees are set to add a former star on a free transfer

Head-to-head record

Spurs v Everton most recent league record Date Score Spurs scorers Everton scorers Feb 3rd 2024 Everton 2-2 Spurs Richarlison (2) Harrison, Branthwaite Dec 23rd 2023 Spurs 2-1 Everton Richarlison, Son Heung-min Gomes April 3rd 2023 Everton 1-1 Spurs Kane (pen) Keane Oct 15 2022 Spurs 2-0 Everton Kane (pen), Hojberg

Team news

Both teams likely to be unchanged

New Spurs signing Dominic Solanke made his debut at Leicester on Monday night and will be expected to available again for his home debut. There continues to be a lot of debate and rumour on the future of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, who remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. At this stage, it is unclear whether the speculation could result in him being removed from the squad. Rodrigo Bentancur ruptured his anterior cruciate ligaments at the King Power Stadium in 2023 and then appeared to be knocked unconscious momentarily at the same venue on Monday, so he could be a potential change from the team that drew with the Foxes.

Stats via Transfermarkt.