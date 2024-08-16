Tottenham Hotspur are looking to conclude their summer transfer business on a positive note and, according to HITC, Ange Postecoglou and his entourage are among those who are keeping an eye on 18-year-old central midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

So far this summer, the Greek-Austrlian chief has snared the likes of central midfield duo Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray as well as winger Wilson Odobert, while their marquee summer addition Dominic Solanke was signed from Bournemouth for a club-record fee of £65 million.

Related Tottenham ‘Considering’ Forward Signing After Solanke Fabrizio Romano predicts Tottenham will stay busy in the coming weeks.

Postecoglou and Co, ahead of an all-important season, however, are scouring the market - alongside a host of England clubs this summer - for another central midfielder in the hopes of bolstering their engine room options.

Hjerto-Dahl on Tottenham’s Radar This Summer

A host of English clubs also in the race for his services

Coming through the ranks at Tromso IL in his native Norway, the youngster got his first crack of the whip at senior football last year and has sharply emerged as a regular in their first team, featuring in all but one league outings this season.

Able to operate in a role in the heart of the engine room or in a deeper role in front of the back four, his large stature makes him stand out in a sea of bodies – as does his adaptability when performing an array of midfield-based roles.

A series of top English clubs are keeping an eye on the imposing central midfielder, according to HITC, which means Spurs could have trouble in their pursuit of the 6ft 4in starlet, who has been capped four times by Norway’s Under-19s.

Tottenham - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden £8.5m George Feeney Glentoran Undisclosed Archie Gray Leeds United Undisclosed Timo Werner RB Leipzig Loan Min-Hyuk Yang Gangwon FC Undisclosed Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £65m

The report states that, although Tottenham have been monitoring his situation in recent months, the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Everton, Fulham, Sheffield United and Coventry City are all keeping tabs on the midfield ace.

Alongside the English sides mentioned, Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on the teenage sensation and could make a move before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Tottenham 'Keeping Tabs' on Gallagher Situation

Aston Villa also in the mix for his signature

Close

Should the north Londoners opt for a more experienced and Premier League-proven midfielder this summer, Chelsea outcast Conor Gallagher could be an option given Tottenham chiefs have 'wanted' the Epsom-born ace's services all summer.

More recently, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will be keeping an eye on Gallagher's situation after a move to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid hit a stumbling block. A potential club-to-club move within the top tier has now been mooted with Aston Villa also in the race for his signature, per Sheth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher has notched 43 goals and 41 assists in his 305-game career.

The 24-year-old, in an expensive midfield boasting Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, was often the standout performer for ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino, but Enzo Maresca's arrival at Stamford Bridge has seen him - alongside others - pushed to the side.

Am 18-cap England international, Gallagher would be a brilliant acquisition for those residing in the Premier League given his experience - 136 outings, to be precise - in England's top division, but given his move to Spain is not dead in the water, the hard-working midfielder could bid farewell to his days in England.

All transfer figures per Sky Sports