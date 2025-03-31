Senior Tottenham Hotspur officials have an appreciation for Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi as they consider a change of manager this summer, GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano has written in his latest column.

The pressure is growing on Ange Postecoglou at Spurs with the club currently sitting in 14th position in the Premier League table, having lost 15 of their 29 top flight matches this term.

Tottenham Chiefs Like Simone Inzaghi

The Italian has done an amazing job at Inter Milan

Tottenham are admiring the job Inzaghi is doing in Italy from afar according to Romano, with Posteoglou's job coming under fire following a disappointing campaign.

Winning the Europa League may yet save the Australian's job into next season, but Spurs are already looking at contingency plans should they choose to part ways with the 59-year-old at the end of the season.

It is no surprise that Inzaghi - who has been described as "the best coach in the world" - has caught their attention - he led the Serie A giants to success in 2023-24 and could soon repeat the feat with the club currently three points clear of Napoli at the summit with eight games left to play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simone Inzaghi has only lost six of his last 76 Serie A matches in charge of Inter Milan.

While Tottenham hold an interest, it appears as though they face a potentially impossible battle to prise the Italian away from the San Siro.

Romano says that Inzaghi is fully focused on the project with Inter, who will be taking part in the Club World Cup in June and July once the regular season is complete.

Tottenham Also Targeting Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva

The Premier League duo are also on the managerial shortlist

As well as Inzaghi, Tottenham have their eyes on two managers closer to home in AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva.

The duo have enjoyed impressive seasons with their clubs - despite both being knocked out of the FA Cup quarter-finals at the weekend - and are becoming two of the most coveted managers in Europe as a result.

Tottenham Manager Candidates vs Postecoglou in 2024-25 (League) Postecoglou Inzaghi Iraola Silva Games 29 30 29 29 Wins 10 20 12 12 Losses 15 3 9 8 Win percentage 34% 66% 41% 41% Goals scored 55 67 48 43 Goals against 43 28 36 38 Goal difference +12 +39 +12 +5

Tottenham are yet to make a final decision on Postecoglou's future as the club await the result of their Europa League quarter-final two-legged tie against Eintracht Frankfurt next month, but it is clear that the north London outfit are putting together a succession plan in case they have a big decision to make in the next couple of months.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 31-03-25.