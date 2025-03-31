There are not many managerial changes expected in the Premier League this summer at the top clubs, but one to watch is surely Tottenham Hotspur .

The season has been really poor so far for Spurs. It has been disappointing in terms of results, numbers, performances and also unlucky in terms of injuries, with several factors contributing. In any case, the Spurs job will be interesting to follow in the next weeks as there are already movements for an eventual change.

Still no Decision Made on Postecoglou's Future

Europa League vital to Tottenham manager keeping his job

Sources at the club guarantee that no decision has been made so far as there’s still an important competition ongoing: the path to the Europa League final doesn’t look impossible for Tottenham Hotspur, with the club feeling they can make something special happen.

Ange Postecoglou’s hopes to keep his job at Spurs are now strictly linked to performances in Europe. Winning the trophy would be an important achievement of course - it’d also mean Champions League football next season and the opportunity for Postecoglou to continue his project at Spurs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham Hotspur have lost 15 of their 29 Premier League matches this season under Ange Postecoglou, including seven home games.

But if Spurs are not able to win the Europa League or even show their best version until the very end, there is a high possibility to see a managerial change at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Tottenham's Management are Big Fans of Andoni Iraola

One of the most appreciated candidates remains Andoni Iraola, the Spanish manager who’s been doing an excellent job at Bournemouth as he’s highly-rated by Spurs' management for a long time. Quality football, ability to trust young players, attacking mentality and also a very good relationship with his own players are all skills appreciated with Iraola one of the most wanted managers around Europe right now.

There have been no direct contacts so far, but Iraola’s close circle has already been informed of Tottenham Hotspur's appreciation, so it’s surely going to be one to follow.

Tottenham Manager Candidates vs Postecoglou in 2024-25 (League) Postecoglou Iraola Silva Inzaghi Games 29 29 29 30 Wins 10 12 12 20 Losses 15 9 8 3 Win percentage 34% 41% 41% 66% Goals scored 55 48 43 67 Goals against 43 36 38 28 Goal difference +12 +12 +5 +39

One more detail must be added on this story: Iraola has a release clause into his contract at Bournemouth. It’s worth around £10/11m and Spurs are already aware of it. It’s a crucial detail, as Bournemouth don’t want to lose their manager but the clause could be an important factor.

While Iraola would be the favourite candidate in case of managerial change, there are more coaches appreciated by Spurs. They are waiting to understand what they really want to do, and also the position of coaches in case Tottenham decide to approach them.

Tottenham Also Appreciate Marco Silva and Simone Inzaghi

The duo have impressed at Fulham and Inter Milan respectively