Tottenham Hotspur continue to work on deals for both Edmond Tapsoba and Mickey van de Ven, but will have to make a final decision as to which player they ultimately sign, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Both Tapsoba and Van de Ven are young centre-backs, 24 and 22 respectively, and would help to strengthen the depth of Tottenham's backline.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Edmond Tapsoba & Mickey van de Ven

Spurs are looking to sign a centre-back under new manager Ange Postecoglou, and appear to have identified Tapsoba and Van de Ven as their two targets in this regard.

Tapsoba currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen, for whom he made a total of 47 appearances last season, as per Transfermarkt. The 24-year-old is believed to be the more expensive option of the two, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Leverkusen will only accept a "huge bid". He's currently valued at £26m by Transfermarkt.

Van de Ven, on the other hand, is two years his junior and also plays his football in Germany for Wolfsburg. The Dutchman is far cheaper than Tapsoba, with Spurs confident of securing his signature for just £30 million, as per the Daily Mail.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Edmond Tapsoba and Mickey van de Ven?

Romano confirmed that Tapsoba would indeed be the more expensive signing of the two players, but reiterated that Spurs are yet to make their "final decision" on who they decide to bring in ahead of the 2023/24 Premier Legue campaign.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "So let's say Tapsoba's more expensive, but I feel both deals are still on, so Tottenham are still working on both waiting to make a final decision."

Why are Tottenham looking for a new centre-back?

Spurs are yet to re-sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet after the Frenchman departed North London once his loan spell expired.

He featured heavily for the side last term, making a total of 35 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt. If the club do not bring him back to Hotspur way, then his position within the squad will need to be filled.

At the same time, question marks remain over the centre-backs who are currently at the club. Postecoglou is likely to prefer a system that includes a four-man defence - having used 4-3-3 almost exclusively last season - rather than five as Spurs fans have become accustomed to, and that could lead to issues.

Both Eric Dier and Cristian Romero are perhaps better suited to a five-man defensive system, or a back three depending on the formation, and have shown vulnerabilities when deployed in a back four.

Add to that the fact that Romero has a torrid disciplinary record, receiving a total of 11 yellow cards and two red cards last term, as per Transfermarkt, and the need for a reliable third option becomes even clearer.

Both Tapsoba and Van de Ven would therefore make much-needed signings and have the potential to fulfill important roles under Postecoglou. Although, which player ultimately gets their move to North London remains to be seen.