The Uruguay international was forced off having been on the end of a bad challenge from Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash in Spurs' 2-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26th November.

The Lilywhites could enter the 2024 winter transfer window, having been linked with Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez and a £26.2m Serie A star.

Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury setback will be a “big blow” to Ange Postecoglou, as journalist Paul Brown provides his verdict on the midfielder’s skillset compared to his teammates at Hotspur Way.

Spurs had enjoyed a positive start to the early stages of the 2023/24 season but have now suffered three consecutive defeats on the spin, culminating in a 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa on 26th November.

Postecoglou can point to an injury crisis in north London, having seen his squad significantly depleted through setbacks since his side’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on 6th November. Bentancur recently returned from a long-term injury he suffered in January 2023 but could find himself set for another spell on the sidelines heading into the busy winter months.

Bentancur’s injury timeline uncertain

Half an hour into Tottenham’s meeting with Aston Villa on 26th November, things were looking rosy for Postecoglou’s side. Spurs had responded perfectly to their 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on 11th November, having launched constant pressure on the Villans’ defence in the early stages of the game.

Giovani Lo Celso’s deflected strike gave the Lilywhites a deserved lead before Villa centre-forward Ollie Watkins saw his immediate equaliser ruled out for offside. However, Bentancur’s afternoon was about to end when Villa right-back Matty Cash’s hard-hitting tackle mid-way through the first half concluded the midfielder’s game. The Uruguay international had been the best player on the pitch up until that point, and his substitution for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg signified a shift in momentum.

Villa centre-back Pau Torres equalised on the stroke of half-time before Watkins got his goal midway through the second half, with Spurs unable to produce a goal despite a glut of chances. Speaking after the game, Postecoglou suggested that Bentancur had suffered an ankle injury (via The Standard):

“It’s his ankle, I think. It wasn’t a great tackle. I thought he started the game so well. That’s the last thing we need — another injury. We’ve got eight [players injured], Bentancur nine. We lost Ashley Phillips in the week as well. It’s just the situation we’re in at the minute.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Bentancur could be out until February after tearing his ankle against the Villans. The former Juventus star's injury will be frustrating for Postecoglou, who Brown claimed would be ‘rubbing his hands’ at the South American’s return in an interview with GIVEMESPORT on 17th October. The 26-year-old looks unlikely to be available for Tottenham’s visit to reigning treble holders Manchester City on 3rd December, with Spurs hoping to climb back into the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur - current absences Player Reason Potential return Ivan Perisic Knee injury 01/06/24 Micky van de Ven Thigh injury 14/01/24 James Maddison Ankle/foot injury 14/01/24 Ryan Sessegnon Thigh injury 14/01/24 Manor Solomon Knee injury 13/01/24 Richarlison Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury 15/12/23 Cristian Romero Suspended 07/12/23 Yves Bissouma Suspended 03/12/23 Pape Matar Sarr Other 03/12/23 Rodrigo Bentancur Ankle/Foot injury No return date Alfie Malik Whiteman Ankle/Foot injury Unknown Injuries and dates according to Premier Injuries

Paul Brown on Bentancur’s injury

Brown has claimed that Tottenham “can’t afford” to lose anyone else owing to the club’s current injury crisis. The journalist also believes that Bentancur has a skillset that his midfield rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium don’t possess. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Postecoglou said that Bentancur’s setback was disappointing, and I think with Spurs so many men down through injury already, they can't afford to be losing anyone else. I think that's a pretty big blow for them coming at the time it did. Bentancur, I think, is a pretty important player for them. He's got a skillset that I think most of the rest of his rivals in midfield don't have. I just think it's disappointing and frustrating for him really that that happened. So, you have to hope it does not keep him out for too long.”

Tottenham transfer news

With Tottenham’s injury crisis at the top of Postecoglou’s concerns, Spurs could look to counteract their current issues by dipping into the 2024 winter transfer market, which opens on 1st January. According to L’Equipe, the Lilywhites are interested in signing Feyenoord centre-forward Santiago Gimenez alongside north London rivals Arsenal. The Mexico international has caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs, scoring 16 goals in 13 Eredivisie appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, including a hat trick at Ajax in September.

Meanwhile, according to his agent, Tottenham are reportedly competing with Arsenal and Newcastle United for the signature of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. His representative claims he’s been in London conducting “weekly meetings” with the Premier League trio. TuttomercatoWeb reports that Dragusin has a gentlemen’s agreement with Genoa that he will be allowed to leave for €30m (£26.2m) in January.

Tottenham face the unenviable task of travelling to Manchester City this weekend as they kickstart December with arguably the most challenging fixture of the season on the 3rd. Spurs then welcome London rivals West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 7th before Newcastle United make the trip to north London on the 10th. Fixtures with Nottingham Forest, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, and AFC Bournemouth close out 2023 for the Lilywhites.