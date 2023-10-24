Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have a successful academy that has produced top talents in English football

Their best academy graduates have stretched across multiple eras

Spurs' academy graduates have enjoyed the highest of highs at both club and international level

Tottenham Hotspur have long been considered a sleeping giant of English football. Still, despite various trophy droughts throughout their history, Spurs have continued to develop some of the game's top talents through their academy.

From league winners, to England internationals, the Tottenham academy alumni is up there with one of the best in the country. And to celebrate the success of Tottenham's academy, GIVEMESPORT have put together a starting-11 from the club's best youth team products.

11 GK - Ian Walker

Ian Walker began life as a Tottenham trainee back in the late 1980s and after two loan spells away from the club, the goalkeeper eventually broke into the first-team around the turn of the decade.

Characterised by his floppy blonde curtains, Walker established himself as the first-choice shot-stopper for Spurs during the mid-1990s and would go on to register over 300 appearances for the club. Capped by the England national team during that time as well, the Watford-born star would later sign for Leicester City, before retiring at Bolton Wanderers in 2008.

10 RB - Stephen Carr

Born in Ireland, Stephen Carr made the short hop across the Irish Sea as a teenager in 1991 to join the Spurs academy. Carr would need just two years in the youth set-up to impress, before being dropped straight into the senior team during the 1993/94 campaign.

A mainstay in the Tottenham side for a prolonged 11-year stint, Carr notched up an impressive 260 appearances for the north Londoners, prior to signing for Newcastle United in 2004. Carr would go on to join Birmingham City, where he helped Blues defeat none other than Arsenal in the 2008 League Cup final - a competition he'd won 12 years earlier as a Spurs player.

9 CB - Sol Campbell

A controversial entry onto the list, given his later connections with rivals Arsenal, Sol Campbell remains one of the best graduates from the Spurs academy, even if his legacy has been somewhat torched by the cross-capital switch.

It began back in 1989 for the Newham-born star, who spent three years in the youth team before being introduced into the senior side midway through the 1992/93 season. Racking up just shy of 300 appearances for Spurs, Campbell called quits on his 12-year Tottenham career in 2001, agreeing on a move to Arsenal, where the defender would go on to be part of the Invincible league-winning team of 2003/04.

8 CB - Ledley King

While Campbell might not be remembered too fondly at Spurs, his next in line is still revered as one of the best Tottenham players of all time. Injuries were the only thing that stopped Ledley King from going on to enjoy a stellar career in the game, with former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp hailing the defender as the 'most remarkable' player he's ever worked with.

Joining the Spurs academy during the mid-1990s, King's senior call-up would arrive at the end of that decade, when he debuted for the capital club at Anfield against Liverpool in May 1999. A one-club man, King featured over 300 times for Spurs, while also captaining the club to their last major honour in 2008.

7 LB - Danny Rose

If you're a Tottenham youth-team player, perhaps the best way to announce yourself to the Spurs faithful is to score a wonder goal on your league debut away to north London enemies Arsenal. That's exactly what Danny Rose did back in 2010 and while the left-back may have started his career at Leeds United, Rose does qualify for this list, having spent some time in the Tottenham youth set-up.

Playing over 210 matches for the Lilywhites, Rose was an early example of the modern-day fullback: fast, strong, attacking and with an eye for goal. After officially leaving Tottenham for Watford in 2021, Rose would feature for Spurs' under-21 side, with the England international having requested to play 'one last time' for the club closest to his heart.

6 CM - Ryan Mason

Who knows what Ryan Mason would've achieved in his career had a fractured skull injury not forced him into an early retirement back in 2018? A Hull City player at the time, Mason's journey in professional football had started before the turn of the millennium in the Tottenham academy.

Spending just shy of a decade in the youth set-up, Mason would eventually be handed his first-team debut in 2008, but various loan spells saw the majority of his Spurs career played out away from White Hart Lane. Post-retirement, Mason has stepped in as interim boss on two different occasions, firstly in 2020/21 and secondly at the back end of the 2022/23 season.

Read More: Who is the greatest Premier League manager? Ranking the top 10 by points-per-game

5 CM - Harry Winks

Another academy graduate who came via at a similar time to Mason, Harry Winks looked to have the world at his feet when he broke through the system at the north London outfit. Born in Hemel Hempstead, Winks joined Spurs as a kid in 2002, before spending the next 12 years in the various youth age groups.

Playing 200 times for the two-time English champions, Winks was part of the senior side for a further nine years, with his Tottenham career finally coming to an end in the summer of 2023, when the midfielder joined Leicester City for a reported £10 million.

4 CM - Nick Barmby

Not the most well-known name on the list, Nick Barmby was a Tottenham academy graduate from the early 1990s, who would play an impressive 106 matches for the capital side. Born in Hull, Barmby would join the Spurs academy in 1990, prior to being promoted to the senior side two years later.

However, it would be away from Tottenham where Barmby experienced the most success, winning four major honours during a two-year spell with Liverpool, despite having previously played for Everton. The midfielder lifted the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

3 RW - Marcus Edwards

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Perhaps 'one that got away' for Spurs, winger Marcus Edwards showed the Tottenham faithful what they were missing when the Hotspur Way graduate scored against the club during the 2022/23 Champions League group stage.

While he came through the academy system, Edwards didn't actually feature for the senior team, with the forward instead having been shipped out on loan to Norwich City and Excelsior. Eventually, a move to Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal would follow, where the Enfield-born star would shine in the Portuguese league, all before moving to Lisbon-based Sporting in the summer of 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur all-time top goalscorers Player Goals Harry Kane 280 Jimmy Greaves 266 Bobby Smith 208 Martin Chivers 174 Cliff Jones 154 Teddy Sheringham 150 Heung-min Son 148 Robbie Keane 148 Jermain Defoe 143 George Hunt 138 Stats according to GOAL

2 LW - Andros Townsend

Operating off the opposite flank is Spurs academy product Andros Townsend, who was part of the furniture at Spurs for the best part of two decades. Joining the club in the year 2000, Townsend spent nine years in the academy teams, before graduating into the senior set-up as a teenager.

However, a series of loan moves hampered his first-team opportunities, with Townsend only featuring on 87 occasions for Spurs. Instead, the attacker would find a home at Selhurst Park, with the east London boy lighting up the Premier League for south London outfit Crystal Palace.

1 ST - Harry Kane

What else was there left to say about Harry Kane and Tottenham? Breaking the club's all-time goals record aged just 29-year-old, Kane is a bonafide Spurs legend, even if he ditched the club for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

A one-time Arsenal academy player, Kane made the move across to Spurs in 2004, where he'd spend just five years in the youth teams before making the jump to senior football. After impressing out on loan at the likes of Millwall, Leicester and Norwich, Kane was handed his first-team debut in August 2011.

Eventually leaving the club after 430 appearances and 278 senior goals, Kane will forever live on in the folklore of Tottenham Hotspur, with some supporters holding out for a heroes' return somewhere down the line.