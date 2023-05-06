Tottenham Hotspur's managerial situation could be complicated due to Harry Kane, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Levy is working behind the scenes to find the right manager to take Spurs forward and get them competing again.

Tottenham Hotspur - Latest

Cristian Stellini was appointed as interim manager after Antonio Conte was sacked earlier in the season, but he himself didn't last too long.

Just a few weeks ago, Stellini was removed from his position, with Ryan Mason now taking charge until the end of the campaign.

With Levy looking to find a new manager, the future of star striker Kane could be vitally important in negotiations with a potential new boss.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have made Kane their top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whether Kane is going to be playing at Hotspur Way next season or not is likely to be discussed in managerial discussions.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Kane leave considering the lack of trophies he's had at Spurs and with his contract up next year.

Realistically, it makes the task at Spurs extremely difficult if you lose your talisman.

What has Jones said about Kane and Spurs?

Jones has suggested that any new manager will want to know whether Kane is going to be at the club or not, and it could be complicated.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The new manager is going to need to know if Kane is going to be there or not, and that's what's going to complicate the appointment.

"If you look at that team right now, the only thing you know about it is that Kane is an absolute world beater. I saw a few people referring to him as unplayable recently and, you know, some of his movements, his goalscoring threat, it's so hard to replicate."

How has Kane performed this season?

Unfortunately for Kane, his sensational campaign has been slightly overshadowed by the freescoring Norwegian that is Erling Haaland.

Kane has scored 25 Premier League goals this term, but Haaland is sitting in first place in the standings with 34 strikers.

Despite scoring a ridiculous number of goals, Kane has so much more to his game than just that.

Video: Harry Kane's performance against Manchester United

The England international ranks in the 96th percentile for progressive passes, 96th for passes into the final third, 89th for key passes, and 92nd for passes into the penalty area among his positional peers over the last year, as per FBref.