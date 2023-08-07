Tottenham Hotspur are more likely to sign a project player as a Harry Kane replacement than a high-profile striker, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane's future has been the major talking point of Spurs' summer transfer window.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Hotspur Way over the last few months, with the latest update from David Orstein confirming that Bayern Munich's latest offer has been rejected.

Daniel Levy will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of the England international, but with just a year remaining on his contract, they could be forced to offload him to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Selling to a Premier League club certainly wouldn't be ideal, so it might be a bit of a surprise to see Spurs rejecting Bayern's latest bid, so close to the new season.

The north London club will have to find a replacement immediately, considering how important Kane is to their side, and there's certainly not a lot of time left until the new campaign gets underway.

Ange Postecoglou has a lack of options at his disposal in attack, with Richarlison one of the few senior options capable of playing in the centre of attack.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on which direction Spurs could go in when trying to find a replacement for Kane this summer.

What has Brown said about Tottenham?

Brown has suggested that we could see Spurs sign more of a project player than a high-profile striker before the window slams shut in September.

The journalist adds that it could lead to a change in system for Spurs, with the sale of Kane allowing for a little more flexibility in attack.

Brown has also addressed rumours linking Spurs with a move for Gift Orban, hinting that it could be a slightly underwhelming signing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, nobody is going to be getting too excited if they see that as a straight replacement for Kane, I don't think it would be.

"I do think that Spurs would be looking to replace Kane's goals in a variety of areas, and that they wouldn't go for one massively high-profile signing as a direct replacement.

"I think it's more likely that they sign more of a project striker. Someone they can develop and work with and that perhaps that role is rotated or maybe even they switch the system without Kane and try to play with more than one forward."

What's next for Tottenham?

With Kane yet to leave the club, it appears incomings are focused on bringing in another defender.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Spurs have completed the signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

Brown previously told GMS that he also believes Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is high on Spurs' list, so it will be interesting to see whether they look to bring in multiple defenders before the transfer window closes.