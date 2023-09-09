Highlights James Maddison has filled the creative void left by Christian Eriksen at Tottenham Hotspur, providing goals and chances for others.

Maddison's impact at Spurs has been impressive, with two goals and two assists so far this season.

The midfielder's understanding with Son Heung-min has been praised, and he may be one of the most important players for Tottenham this season.

Tottenham Hotspur may now have found their new Christian Eriksen in James Maddison, as journalist Paul Brown explains a conversation he had with Son Heung-min to GIVEMESPORT.

The Danish international was a creative spark in midfield that Spurs have been missing for a few years now.

Eriksen left Spurs back in the January transfer window of 2020, joining Inter Milan on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Since then, the north London club have lacked a creative player in the middle of the park - a midfielder who can receive the ball in between the lines, produce chances for others, and create from set-pieces. However, this summer they found a player who matches that description.

Tottenham signed former Leicester City man Maddison during the latest transfer window, securing the England international for a fee of £40m, as per Sky Sports. It's difficult to argue that Maddison hasn't made a significant impact already, on and off the pitch, with Spurs sitting in second place in the Premier League and manager Ange Postecoglou naming him as vice-captain.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Maddison has been better than he expected in a Spurs shirt. Some may have thought that the former Norwich City midfielder might have taken some time to settle into his new surroundings, but that appears to be far from a problem for Maddison. Natural comparisons will be drawn to Eriksen due to their similar playstyles, but can Maddison replicate the impact the current Manchester United man had at Hotspur Way?

James Maddison (PL Career) vs Christian Eriksen for Tottenham James Maddison Christian Eriksen Starts 148 206 Goals (Per 90) 0.32 0.25 Assists (Per 90) 0.24 0.31 xAG (Expected Assists, Per 90) 0.25 0.27 Key Passes (Per 90) 2.49 2.44 Stats according to FBref

There are certainly similarities between Eriksen and Maddison, who have both produced significantly on a goalscoring and creativity front in the Premier League. It's early days for Maddison at Hotspur Way, but the signs so far are that it's been an impressive signing from Daniel Levy's recruitment team. Could he be the signing of the summer?

Maddison is the player Spurs have been crying out for - Paul Brown

It's always risky judging players on a handful of games at a club. Maddison, however, has earned his credit in the Premier League during his time at Leicester, so it was just about whether he could adapt to Postecoglou's style - two goals and two assists so far this season suggests he has adapted.

Brown has claimed that he recently spoke to Son Heung-min about Maddison, suggesting that Spurs hadn't had a player like him since Eriksen, to which the South Korean international agreed. The journalist adds that Maddison could be their most important player this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I spoke to Son at Bournemouth a little while back, and he couldn't have been more complimentary about how Maddison has come into the club and been great for them both on and off the pitch. I put it to him, look, you haven't had a player, a creative player like this with the vision to feed the strikers from that area since Eriksen left really have you? And he basically agreed with me. I think Maddison is the kind of player that Spurs have been crying out for for years. He feels a massive need for them. He's going to pull the strings and I think he's going to be possibly their most important player this season."

Maintaining Spurs' league position certainly won't be easy considering the competition around them in the Premier League, but Maddison has been doing all he can to secure three points every single week so far this campaign.

Is James Maddison the best signing of the summer?

Is it too early to tell? Possibly, but the signs are extremely positive at the moment. Being appointed vice-captain just a few months after joining the club can't be understated. To be able to come into a new dressing room, with different players, and a fresh environment isn't easy, but to have a major influence behind the scenes shows the impact he's made so far.

Considering Spurs paid just £40m to secure the signature of Maddison, if he's not the signing of the summer, the north London club have found themselves a bargain in today's market at the very minimum.