Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has taken on more responsibility this season after Ange Postecoglou named him as captain, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed the impact he is having behind the scenes with GIVEMESPORT.

When Harry Kane departed during the summer transfer window, Spurs were not only losing one of their star players but also a leader. The impact Kane had on the pitch was indescribable, and his influence off it will have been just as important.

Son has not only stepped up to the role of captain, but he's also featured heavily in a centre-forward role. The South Korean international is always going to find it difficult to replicate the goalscoring ability of Kane, but Spurs have performed to a reasonable level with him leading the line this season. The north London club's forward will undoubtedly be a huge miss when he jets off to the Asia Cup in January.

Son is dealing well with the added pressure

Son and Kane had an immense partnership when playing together with Spurs, and the supporters will have been petrified of losing one of the duo when he signed on the dotted line for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Not only were Spurs about to say goodbye to a player who scored a ridiculous amount of goals for the Lilywhites, but also someone who brought the best out of Son.

Son And Kane's Partnership In Numbers Stats Output Games Played Together 297 Wins Together 157 Joint Goal Participations 60 Kane Goals/Son Assists 34 Son Goals/Kane Assists 26 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

Son has now taken on the responsibility of captain and penalty taker with Kane departing, and he's relishing the opportunity. Postecoglou has even revealed that having Son in his side was a key factor in not panicking to sign a replacement for Kane in the summer window...

“It’s not exactly why [they didn't sign a replacement], but it’s one of the reasons. I’ve got a picture in my head of what I want the team to look like and I keep saying that we’re still at the beginning. It’s about putting all the pieces together and, at the same time, not neglecting what’s right in front of you. Sonny, whether he’s playing central or wide, has got all the characteristics. He can play in any system, but the way we play, he’s ideal.”

In the Premier League this campaign, Son has already scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 17 starts, as per FBref, a record even Kane wouldn't be too disappointed with.

Paul Brown verdict

Speaking on Son, Brown has suggested that he's not surprised with how well the Spurs forward is coping without Kane and he's doing exactly what he was when the England international was still at the club. The journalist adds that he's a really driven and ambitious player, and his character around the dressing room and training ground helps bring positivity throughout the squad. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I'm not surprised really. I think he's still doing exactly what he was when Kane was there, but he's been given more responsibility with the captain's armband and he's thrived on that. I think he's someone who was always likely to be very well respected in the dressing room at Spurs and he's really driven and ambitious. I know that personally because he once told me in an interview that he wanted to win the Ballon d'Or one day. He's also a happy, smiley character around the place who just helps bring positivity and I think the people around him appreciate that. So I'm not surprised that he's thriving in this role."

Postecoglou has forward targets for January

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs will look to sign a versatile forward in the January transfer window. Postecoglou has utilised Son and Richarlison through the middle this season, with both players also featuring out wide, and it's a formula that appears to be working well.

According to Football Insider, one player the north London club are currently monitoring is PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko. The Belgian international has been in impressive form this campaign. However, the report claims that Spurs are set to face competition from other clubs, including fellow Premier League outfit Brentford.