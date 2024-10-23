Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son was absent from training ahead of their Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

The South Korean international has been suffering from an injury problem recently, but he returned to action against West Ham United at the weekend.

Journalist Jay Harris has been at the Tottenham training ground as Ange Postecoglou's side train before their Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar, and he's confirmed that both Son, who has been described as 'world-class', and Djed Spence were not seen with the group. In more positive news, Wilson Odobert was spotted as he continues his recovery from injury.

After featuring for the north London outfit against West Ham, an issue may have arisen with Son. Two games within a week might be too much for the experienced attacker, so Postecoglou could be taking no risks with Son at the moment, especially with a trip to Crystal Palace coming on Sunday.

It's a major blow for Tottenham if Son has suffered another injury, but hopefully, Postecoglou will provide a calming update. The north London club might be taking extra caution after a spell on the treatment table, but there's no doubt Postecoglou would have been desperate for Son to have been available to face Alkmaar.

The Australian manager will likely be speaking to the media ahead of their Europa League clash, so we should find out more details about Son's injury then. The positive news is that Odobert was involved in training. The 19-year-old, who moved to Tottenham from Burnley in the summer transfer window, hasn't featured for Spurs since September after coming off injured against Coventry City in the EFL Cup.

With Son potentially on the treatment table, this could be the time for Odobert to step up and stake his claim in the side. Unfortunately for him, he's spent a significant period on the sidelines and the medical team won't want to rush him back. Other than Spence and Son, Postecoglou could have an almost fully fit team to choose from as he prepares to host AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night in the Europa League.