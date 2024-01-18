Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may consider signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney to strengthen their attacking options.

Toney is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Despite interest, Brentford manager Thomas Frank is keen to retain Toney and doesn't expect him to leave in the winter transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but could face competition from a host of Premier League clubs if they up the ante in their pursuit. Journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation.

After selling their star striker Harry Kane just days before the start of the season, Tottenham might consider strengthening their options in the attack over the next couple of transfer windows. Although Ange Postecoglou secured the signature of Timo Werner earlier this month, the RB Leipzig man is only on loan and might not be the out-and-out striker Spurs need in the long term.

The addition of Werner might have signalled the end of Spurs' business when it comes to reinforcing their attack for this window at least, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see them revisit the situation in the summer.

Toney attracting plenty of interest

According to The Independent, Brentford have set an asking price of £100m for Toney, who is now available for selection once again after his ban for breaching betting regulations. The report names Arsenal and Chelsea as two of the sides who are looking to prise him away from the Bees.

Ivan Toney's senior club career in numbers Appearances 392 Goals 160 Assists 56 Yellow cards 88 Sent off 4 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 17/01//2024

Journalist Ryan Taylor recently told The Spurs Chat Podcast that Chelsea and Arsenal were keen, but Tottenham shouldn't be ruled out of the race. However, he would prefer a move to the Gunners than the other half of north London. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou explored the possibility of bringing Toney to Hotspur Way during the summer transfer window, but a deal failed to come to fruition.

Speaking on the prospect of Toney departing in the winter window, Thomas Frank has reiterated his desire to keep hold of the England international, confirming that he doesn't expect him to leave...

"We've done everything we can to help him through this. We'd like to keep him, but we know how football is. It's turning out to be what I would like to say is the right outcome. I'd like to keep him for as long as possible, but that's not up to me."

Considering Brentford stuck by Toney throughout his suspension, you'd imagine the former Peterborough United striker might want to show a little loyalty to the club until at least the summer.

Related Tottenham 'won't say no' if right opportunity arises in transfer market Tottenham Hotspur have been busy in the earlier stages of the January transfer window, but their business might not be over just yet.

Dean Jones - Tottenham working in the background

Jones has suggested that there has been a lot of talk about Toney, who has been described as 'remarkable' by Brentford boss Frank, signing a new contract, but nothing is in place as it stands. The journalist adds that Tottenham are one of the teams keeping an eye on his situation in the background and could pounce if anything changes. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"The first thing to look for with Toney is whether or not he does actually sign a new contract. There's been a lot of talk around it. But so far, there's nothing in place for him to actually do that. And then all the talk around the new contract was that would include a release clause, which would need to be triggered in the summer for somebody to sign him. Now at the moment with that not in place, it obviously seems more feasible that Toney is attainable in the summer. I think there are a lot of clubs that genuinely are looking at Toney, I think that Arsenal and Chelsea are the two main ones. In the background, Tottenham and even Manchester United are having a look just in case the situation could change in a way that suits them."

As per Football Insider, Tottenham are willing to offer Heung-min Son a new contract and are preparing to present a deal on the table for the South Korean international. The former Bayer Leverkusen man's £190k-a-week contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation. The transfer guru confirmed that Son was happy at Tottenham and neither party are in a rush to extend his deal. Romano confirms that he's not aware of anything concrete at this stage.