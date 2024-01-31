Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, but Villa may be reluctant to sell this late in the window.

Ramsey's potential departure from Villa could open the door for Tottenham to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham are also considering a late move to sign Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, although the chances of this deal happening may be slim.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT, explaining why it could be a difficult deal to get over the line with Unai Emery's side unwilling to sell him in the final days.

Since Ange Postecoglou has arrived through the door, Daniel Levy has shown immense faith in the Australian tactician by backing him financially with new additions. In the winter, Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner have signed on the dotted line, and they appear to have their irons in multiple fires in the remaining days of the window.

The north London outfit could be looking to continue their spending before the window slams shut on Thursday, but it's never easy to get deals over the line. Aston Villa youngster Ramsey is a player on their list, but the Midlands club may be reluctant to sell so close to the deadline.

Tottenham to take advantage of Villa with Ramsey

In an ideal world, we're unlikely to see Villa cashing in on Ramsey with Emery desperate to keep him within the squad. However, with Ramsey being an academy graduate at Villa Park, he will count as pure profit on the books if sold. As per The Athletic, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are admirers of Ramsey and their chances of securing his signature have been boosted due to the fact that Villa may be forced to cash in before the end of June for financial reasons.

Jacob Ramsey's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season Stats Jacob Ramsey Goals 0.18 Shots 1.40 Shots on target 0.53 Shots on target percentage 37.5 Tackles 2.46 Interceptions 0.35 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 31/01/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are one to watch in the race to sign Ramsey. The English midfielder would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he were to depart, giving Spurs an advantage over German outfit Bayern. Villa have reportedly slapped a £50m price tag on the head of the England youth international.

Speaking on Ramsey, Emery confirmed that he was eager to keep him at Villa Park, labelling the 22-year-old a 'very important' player...

“Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better. His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us. Of course, there are movements (speculation) around him. Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility to sign him because he has a big, big potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 per cent.”

Fabrizio Romano - Ramsey is a player of interest

Romano has suggested that Ramsey is a player of interest to Tottenham, but the Villans don't want to allow him to leave the club in the final days of the January transfer window. The Italian journalist adds that Villa are looking to bring in a player before the deadline, which could open the door for Ramsey to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yeah, I think Ramsey could be a player of interest, for sure, but what I'm hearing is that Aston Villa don't want him to go in the final days. So at the moment, the situation is not concrete at all and I think Aston Villa are looking for a player maybe to join. This could be the possibility for the final two days."

Tottenham considering late striker move

Although Werner signed on the dotted line at Hotpsur Way earlier in the January transfer window, Postecoglou and his recruitment team could be looking to sign a natural centre-forward in the near future. Harry Kane departed in the summer to join Bayern, and Spurs failed to replace him with an out-and-out number nine. Werner, Son Heung-min, and Richarlison are all options through the middle of attack, but the north London outfit could do with a traditional striker.

It's understood that Tottenham are considering a late £50m swoop to sign Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke. The chances of the Cherries offloading the English forward would appear to be slim considering the impact he's making at the Vitality Stadium, but there's no doubt he'd be a smart signing for Spurs.