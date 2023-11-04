Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the possibility of Ange Postecoglou's side signing the England international, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho is going through a tricky period at Manchester United

Sancho made the move to Old Trafford around two years ago for a fee of £73m from Borussia Dortmund, per BBC. It wasn't a surprise to see United dip into their back pocket to produce the significant amount of money to bring him back to England, considering the performances he was producing in the Bundesliga.

However, Sancho has failed to live up to expectations so far, struggling to perform and is now not even involved in the senior squad. Sancho claimed publicly that he had been made a scapegoat at United after Erik ten Hag omitted him from the squad against Arsenal earlier in the season, with the Dutch manager suggesting in a press conference that the English winger needed to put in the work on the training ground.

As a result of Sancho's falling out with ten Hag, the former Manchester City star looks set to depart. Reports have claimed that Tottenham are considering making a move in the January transfer window, with Postecoglou eyeing him as a primary target. The north London club are said to be willing to meet the £30m price tag that United are demanding.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the coaching staff at Old Trafford aren't happy with Sancho, which could be a huge concern for Spurs. Postecoglou has built a squad who are all buying into his ideas and the harmony and morale at Hotspur Way appears to be better than it's been for many years now.

Read More: Toni Kroos now 'fancies Premier League move' amid Tottenham rumours

Signing Sancho would be a huge risk for Spurs and Postecoglou, but if the Australian manager can reignite the form he produced during his time at Borussia Dortmund, then there's no doubt he would be a smart signing for the north London club. It's not working out for him at United, but there's a reason the Red Devils invested a hefty amount of money in the £275k-a-week earner. However, there's certainly no guarantee that Sancho is going to start producing in a new environment.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Jones has suggested that there are various factors that Spurs have to consider before signing Sancho and he would be amazed if it was to happen. The journalist adds that the club have to try and figure out whether Sancho could fit into their wage structure, which certainly won't be easy. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I'd be amazed if Jadon Sancho does join Tottenham for various reasons. First and foremost, I think you would have to look at the PR angle of signing him. This is a player who has had extremely difficult times to manage on a personal level and has not been putting up good performances for a long time now. So from Tottenham's point of view, what are your expectations of signing Sancho going to actually be? Plus the fact that he's currently on huge wages at Man Utd which you've got to negotiate around and try and figure out how he will fit within your pay structure. Then, what are the terms of the loan going to be like? How long do you actually want this player for? Is it a six-month loan? Is it an 18 month loan? Is it that you're going to try and do a permanent deal?"

Ange Postecoglou is looking to improve his forward line

The north London club are yet to properly replace Harry Kane in attack. Spurs brought in Brennan Johnson during the summer transfer window, but the former Nottingham Forest forward isn't an out-and-out striker. Postecoglou and his recruitment team could be in the market for a new number nine.

Per Sky Sports, one striker Tottenham are considering a move for is Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, but the Republic of Ireland international could cost in the region of £100m. However, Spurs might not rush into a move for a new forward in the January transfer window, with journalist Jones previously telling GIVEMESPORT that they could wait until the summer due to having Son Heung-min and Richarlison as options through the middle.