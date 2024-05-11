Highlights Maddison and Kulusevski criticised for poor form by journalist Ryan Taylor during Spurs' recent victory over Burnley.

Ange Postecoglou's attacking players are struggling to deliver consistently, making it difficult for Tottenham to secure a Champions League spot.

Tottenham now face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League, with key forwards Maddison and Kulusevski failing to meet expectations.

Tottenham Hotspur duo James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have struggled to hit the heights expected of them over the last few weeks, and journalist Ryan Taylor slammed their performances during the victory over Burnley, suggesting the attacking stars have 'fallen off a cliff'.

Ange Postecoglou secured a 2-1 win over the Clarets at home on Saturday thanks to goals from two of his defenders. Pedro Porro equalised before Micky Van de Ven found a later winner, adding further question marks to the performances of Spurs' attacking players.

After an inconsistent season - one that has undoubtedly been an improvement on the previous - Spurs now face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League. After an impressive start, Postecoglou's side have struggled to regularly produce in recent weeks.

Kulusevski and Maddison Slammed for Spurs

The duo have 'fallen off a cliff'

Speaking during the 2-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday, a result that saw Vincent Kompany's side's relegation confirmed, journalist Taylor slammed the performances of both Maddison and Kulusevski, suggesting that the Tottenham duo have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks...

"Dejan Kulusevski is having a nightmare. Tottenham's forward players have fallen off a cliff. Look so short of confidence & quality. Same applies to James Maddison. Would be astounded if he's selected for Euros on back of this form."

Postecoglou has regularly rotated his attacking players, particularly Maddison and Kulusevski, as he appears to be attempting to find the right formula. The likes of Richarlison and Son Heung-min have outshone their forward peers throughout the campaign, and the lack of production from some of their stars could cost them a place in the Champions League

As it stands, Tottenham are four points behind Aston Villa, who sit in fourth, with both sides having two games to play. The north London outfit were tipped to mount a charge to win the Premier League title earlier in the term after the Australian tactician had his side competing at the top of the table, but they've failed to progress in the second half of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have 20 goals and assists combined this season, with Son Heung-min and Richarlison having 41 between them.

Richarlison Could be Sold by Tottenham

Postecoglou wants change

Following Tottenham's 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Postecoglou addressed the press, emphasising the need for change and stating that the team still has a considerable distance to cover to reach his desired level.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Spurs are open to offers for Richarlison during the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite showcasing notable performances in front of goal this season, the Brazilian striker has faced setbacks due to injuries since his arrival in the Premier League and suffered a setback before their home fixture against Burnley this weekend.

