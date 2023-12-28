Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on their pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, with Manchester United also keen.

As we head towards the January transfer window, Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team will be deciding whether to bring in reinforcements for the second half of the season. Spurs have a real chance of qualifying for the Champions League once again after missing out on European football last term.

Postecoglou has endured mass injuries throughout his squad so far this campaign, highlighting potential depth issues within his side. As a result, the north London club could be busy in the January window, particularly in terms of defensive additions. Injuries have hit Tottenham heavily at the back, and their Australian boss has admitted that they could be in the market for a centre-back in the winter window.

Postecoglou wants a centre-back

Injuries in defence have left Postecoglou with some interesting centre-back partnerships so far this season. Summer signing Micky van de Ven has missed a large portion of the campaign after picking up a hamstring problem against Chelsea earlier in the term, while Cristian Romero has had his own fitness issues. The Spurs boss recently confirmed that Romero had picked up a hamstring injury and would be ruled out for up to five weeks.

How Jean-Clair Todibo compares to Tottenham centre-backs in 2023/24 Stats (per 90) League appearances Tackles Interceptions Clearances Todibo 14 1.9 1.3 3.2 Micky Van de Ven 11 1.6 0.4 2.9 Cristian Romero 15 2.1 1.1 3.4 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 27/12/23)

Postecoglou has also admitted that signing a centre-back could be a priority for the north London club when the January transfer window opens for business...

"But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back. Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January."

It's understood that one target for Spurs is Nice's Todibo, with Football Insider claiming that preliminary talks are already underway. The 23-year-old could cost in the region of £40m in the January transfer window, with Manchester United also said to be keen on securing his signature.

Spurs are also said to be keeping an eye on the progress of Benfica defender Morato, with journalist Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that the Lilywhites are casting their net a little wider than usual when it comes to scouting targets.

Dean Jones - Tottenham are looking at Todibo

Jones has suggested that Tottenham are currently looking at Todibo, but there is a sense of uncertainty around a potential deal due to interest from Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The journalist adds that there's definitely something in the links between Spurs and Todibo, so we will have to wait to see how it progresses. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It is a bit left field [Morato], but that's to us. Maybe internally, this is a path that they've been going down to try and be a bit smarter and fit this new data-driven side of recruitment, which they're trying to look into a bit deeper. Obviously, on the flip of that, you've got them now looking at Todibo who we've known about for a good few months now. We've known that Tottenham have this interest in the player. It's a bit complicated because obviously, he's at Nice, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who's about to get involved at United, who wants to sign Todibo. So I think that does add a layer of uncertainty to it all. But there's definitely something in it. So we'll have to wait and see how it progresses."

Postecoglou has alternative targets

With the Red Devils also in the race to secure the signature of Todibo, Postecoglou and his recruitment team will need to draw up a shortlist of alternative targets for the winter window. According to i News, Tottenham are interested in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The young defender has been a revelation for the Toffees so far this season, but the report claims that the Merseyside club will demand in the region of £100m to allow him to depart. Losing the England youth international in the middle of the season could be a disaster for Everton, so a summer move might be more realistic.