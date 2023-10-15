Highlights Ange Postecoglou's successful start as head coach has brought a positive atmosphere back to Tottenham, with the team currently topping the Premier League table and remaining unbeaten.

Johan Lange, the newly appointed Technical Director, aims to address previous recruitment issues by bringing in new talent for the team.

Lange could raid a couple of his former clubs and make the most out of the contacts and relationships he has built at the likes of Aston Villa and Copenhagen.

Tottenham are flying when it comes to on field performances as new head coach, Ange Postecoglou, has really hit the ground running since putting pen to paper on his four-year contract with the Premier League club. Topping the table after the first eight games, as well as being one of only two unbeaten teams in the division, the Australian has restored a feel good factor to the club.

That feeling has not been present within the fanbase of the club for a number of years now after the struggles with Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo over recent years. Not only have the choice in managers been a topic of debate surrounding Tottenham, but also the recruitment on the playing staff side of things.

It looks to be mission accomplished in terms of appointing the right head coach to guide the team in the right direction with positive early signs, and Spurs have now looked to make things right on the recruitment front as they have announced the appointment of Johan Lange as Technical Director, via the club website.

Lange has previously worked for Aston Villa and Copenhagen, and we decided to take a look at six potential signings he could make in his opening transfer windows with Tottenham.

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Following the departure of Harry Kane in the summer, Postecoglou has adapted to the loss of the club's talisman by converting Heung-Min Son into a centre-forward. Richarlison doesn't currently look to be the answer in this position as the Brazilian has seen his manager either keep him on the bench or play him in Son's former position as a left-winger.

It may not be a long-term option to play the South Korean through the middle as the new club captain has been a brilliant player for the club when operating from the left-hand side of the pitch. Lange could look to target a man he brought to Aston Villa from Brentford in 2020 in the form of Watkins. The English forward has started the Premier League season on fire with four goals and four assists to his name.

The £33m Watkins could be seen as the man to make a step-up to Spurs and fill the Kane-shaped hole within the team, as his overall game has significantly improved over the past year which has seen him become one of the top strikers in the division.

Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa Career (via Transfermarkt)

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 117 44 17 Europa Conference League 4 3 0 EFL Cup 6 3 0 FA Cup 2 0 0

Valdemar Lund - Copenhagen

A slightly rogue shout here but, the 20-year-old centre-back is a player to have gained Champions League experience this season with substitute appearances against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. Spurs are a side looking to earn qualification for Europe's elite competition and will need to bolster their ranks should they achieve this.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven appear to be the first-choice partnership for Postecoglou, but with Eric Dier's contract set to expire at the end of the 2023/24, defensive cover will be a key area for the club to target during the summer transfer window.

Lange could use his existing relationship with his former employers Copenhagen - to make a deal happen, perhaps even agreeing to loan the young Dane back to his current side for a season to gain more experience.

Ivan Toney - Brentford

In a similar vein to Watkins, the Brentford striker is one of the best in the country, and Toney will no doubt be looking to make a step-up in his career once his current suspension from football comes to an end in January 2024. During the summer, Tottenham were named alongside Manchester United and Chelsea as teams that would be interested in making a move for the Englishman in the winter transfer window by the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old broke the 20-goal mark during the 2022/23 campaign for an over-achieving Brentford team that saw them finish in the top half of the Premier League for the very first time. Toney is the complete package when it comes to centre-forwards, with his ability to hold the ball up and bring teammates into the game supplemented by his clinical edge in front of goal.

With obvious competition from rivals in the race to secure Toney's signature, Lange could spring into action during the January window should he feel this is the next piece of the puzzle in Postecoglou's puzzle. Kane is quite possibly the best number nine on the planet, but Toney is definitely not a bad shout to replace his fellow Englishman.

Matty Cash - Aston Villa

Another Aston Villa player that Lange could look towards is the adventurous right-back, who has impressed during his three-year spell at Villa Park thus far. Cash is very good at getting forward to support attacks, and this could fit with the new Spurs boss' ethos that puts a lot of importance in the full-backs.

There are two senior options when it comes to the right-back position for Tottenham - Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro - but with both players having struggles at various stages in their respective Spurs careers, there is always room to upgrade.

Royal finds himself as the back-up option in the early stages of the season, meaning the Brazilian could seek a new challenge in the near future and this would open up a position for a right-back to come in and Cash could be a very solid option.

Lloyd Kelly - Bournemouth

It was reported by 90min that Bournemouth rejected a late move by the North London club for Kelly in the summer transfer window. The same source also states that Spurs retain their interest in the centre-back and could return to the table in January.

It remains to be seen whether Lange will stick with previous transfer targets or come into his new role with a completely new list of targets. Kelly does make sense as an option in the same way as Lund, with defensive players set to be required and the Cherries' defender can also cover the left-back role.

Ben Davies has been able to keep himself around the first-team squad due to his versatility and this could be a role Kelly can step into should the Welshman move on in the near future.

Edmond Tapsoba

It was claimed by journalist, Patrick Berger, during the summer window that Tottenham were exploring a deal to sign Tapsoba from German side Bayer Leverkusen. Like Spurs, the side managed by Xabi Alonso find themselves at the top of their league table with the centre-back playing a part in all of the opening seven games.

Experience in European football makes the 24-year-old an ideal candidate to be brought in during the summer transfer window should Postecoglou guide his team into next season's Champions League. It will be a difficult task to break into the starting team ahead of Romero and Van de Ven, but there will be plenty of opportunities for game time.

Tapsoba may be on the expensive side for a player to initially be brought in as a back-up option meaning the deal may not unfold, but it is undoubtedly an outside possibility.