Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign a Harry Kane replacement, and journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on Jonathan David, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It could be a priority position for Spurs in the last few days of the transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Jonathan David

Kane joined Bayern Munich earlier in the summer transfer window for a fee of £100m.

Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team now have a hefty budget to work with to try and find a new striker, but it certainly won’t be easy to replace a player of Kane’s calibre.

It’s understood that Spurs are interested in signing Lille forward David this summer, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that he could cost in the region of £56m.

Last season, the Canadian striker scored 24 league goals in 36 starts, as per FBref.

According to reports in France, David wants to leave Lille this summer and would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Although Spurs might not be the only club in England in the market for a centre-forward, the sale of Kane could allow them to compete financially and win the race to secure his signature.

Whether David could transfer his form to the Premier League remains to be seen, but it could be time for Spurs to take a risk.

They’re always going to struggle to find a player to replicate what Kane produced at Hotspur Way.

Now, journalist Galetti has provided an update on their pursuit of David.

What has Galetti said about Tottenham and David?

Galetti has suggested that David is now top of Spurs’ list for replacing Kane during the summer transfer window.

The journalist adds that although Spurs are now focusing on outgoings, Gift Orban and David are targets for the striker position.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Tottenham in this moment are more focused on the exit market, but speaking about incomings, a possible incoming move for sure to find the replace for Harry Kane is a task with a top priority. Together with Orban as told before, the other name at the top of their list, followed for a long time is David."

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Spurs?

In Spurs’ first two Premier League games, Richarlison started in a centre-forward role under Postecoglou.

Although the north London club are yet to lose this season, Richarlison has failed to hit the back of the next in both fixtures.

The Brazilian international hasn’t been the most prolific striker since his move to Hotspur Way, so it’s no surprise to see the club actively looking for a new number nine.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are now starting to explore a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The England international is currently in the middle of an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, which rules him out until January.

Transfer expert Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou wants to give Richarlison the chance to impress, but there’s only so long he can stick with him without goals being produced.