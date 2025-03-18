Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Marco Silva at the end of the season if Ange Postecoglou is unable to turn his form around and is sacked, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Portuguese manager on Spurs' shortlist after three superb seasons at the Craven Cottage helm.

Silva won promotion with Fulham back in 2021/22, and finished 10th in his first campaign in the top-flight with the west London outfit. Although they only finished 13th last time out, this season has been their best yet - and with Postecoglou struggling after losing over half of Tottenham's games in the Premier League this term, he's emerged as a potential option for Daniel Levy to consider.

Sources: Marco Silva 'On Tottenham's Shortlist' to Replace Postecoglou

The Aussie's term could be up on the end of the season

GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that Fulham head coach Silva has been shortlisted by Tottenham as a potential alternative target if they can't land Andoni Iraola - who is Levy's top target after a barnstorming couple of seasons as Bournemouth boss.

Fulham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 12 =7th Losses 8 =5th Goals scored 43 11th Goals conceded 38 =8th Shots Taken Per Game 13.7 9th xG 45.61 12th

Silva - described as a 'genius' - has a release clause that can be triggered, but Postecoglou's position will only come under review at the end of the season, with Spurs chiefs continuing to run the rule over his tenure in north London.

Postecoglou has blamed Spurs' underwhelming season on their injury crisis that ravaged the squad over the winter months. But whilst the club's top brass have acknowledged the amount of time that their best players have spent on the treatment table, results haven't been great even in recent weeks and, as a result, it's not a given that the Spurs boss will be in the dugout heading into next season.

The gaffer is coming under pressure to either win the Europa League or qualify for a continental spot by virtue of the league table. But an upturn in form is important from now until the end of the campaign, sources have revealed, if he is to show any signs of keeping his job.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Silva has won 78 of his 174 games in charge of Fulham.

If not, that could see Spurs opt for Silva after his impressive campaign for Fulham. The Cottagers currently sit eighth in the Premier League, having won three of their last five in the division - and only sitting four points from the Champions League spots, there is a real chance that they will qualify for some form of European football if they can keep their form up.

Silva has also beaten Postecoglou three times in five encounters against the Australian.

