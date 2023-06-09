Celtic striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur, journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The forward has enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Scottish giants and would be an excellent deputy to first-choice striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Kyogo Furuhashi

Furuhashi has had a remarkable season with Celtic, netting a total of 34 times this campaign, as per Transfermarkt.The Glasgow Times have reported that the Hoops have set an asking price upwards of £20 million which Spurs will have to meet if they are to acquire the forward's signature.

Adding to the rumours regarding a potential move to North London for Furuhashi is the fact that Tottenham have now appointed former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to replace interim boss Ryan Mason.

Postecoglou is a huge admirer of Furuhashi's, previously saying: "From the moment this guy arrived he’s been outstanding. He gives everything in every game he plays, he’s a threat. If he doesn’t score a goal he works so hard for the team. He delivers in the big games."

What did Ryan Taylor say about Kyogo Furuhashi and Tottenham?

While the 28-year-old is unlikely to ever start ahead of Kane, Taylor believes that Furuhashi would represent good cover for the Englishman should Spurs need it.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: "Would it be a good signing? I think so because when you have a top striker like Haaland or Kane, you do sort of need a deputy that can chip in in the cup competitions and someone that can maybe come off the bench for the last 10, 15 minutes and Kyoko is a natural goalscorer."

Furuhashi would provide much-needed cover for Harry Kane

Assuming that Spurs are able to keep Kane at the club this summer despite the Englishman being linked with a move to Manchester United, then a reliable deputy for the 29-year-old is a must if they are to be successful.

Richarlison was supposed to be that player, but having scored just three goals this season, as per Transfermarkt, that seems unlikely to be the case.

Anyhow, Postecoglou always has the option of shifting Richarlison into a wide role, perhaps as cover for Son Heung-Min, meaning both he and Furuhashi could thrive in the same squad.

Nevertheless, any deal involving the striker likely depends on the future of Kane because if he were to leave Tottenham in the summer, the club would likely bring in a forward of greater calibre than Furuhashi to replace him.