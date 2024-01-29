Highlights Ange Postecoglou is among the names being touted as the next Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he is set to step down at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are not fearful of losing the 58-year-old a matter of months after his appointment.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Postecoglou is content in his current surroundings.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is 'really happy' at Hotspur Way despite being linked with Liverpool, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit will not make a move imminently.

Jurgen Klopp sent shockwaves through the football community when he announced that his Anfield reign will come to an end when the season reaches its climax, and it has led to the Reds' hierarchy identifying potential successors as they prepare to enter a new era.

Although Tottenham are currently focused on drafting in reinforcements ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1, they may be forced to turn their attentions towards attempting to persuade Postecoglou - who has won plenty of silverware over the course of his successful managerial career - to resist the temptation to head to Liverpool.

Postecoglou may find it difficult to turn down Liverpool

Liverpool's status as one of the leading clubs in Europe could be alluring for Postecoglou, according to The Times, while his ability to keep Tottenham in contention for a Champions League qualification spot despite being forced to contend with an injury crisis will have caught the eye at Anfield.

The report suggests that the Greek-Australian tactician, who penned a four-year contract upon his arrival in the capital, may also find the opportunity to manage the Reds too difficult to turn down because he is a boyhood fan of the current Premier League leaders.

Postecoglou headed to Tottenham during the summer, having led Celtic to 83 wins from 113 matches at the helm, and he has quickly built a strong bond with the north Londoners' fanbase while making a telling impact in his current surroundings.

Ange Postecoglou's record as Tottenham Hotspur boss Matches 24 Won 13 Drawn 4 Lost 7 Goals for 49 Goals against 38 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/1/2024

The 58-year-old made history when he won the Premier League's manager of the month award three times on the spin - in August, September and October - meaning it comes as little surprise that he has worked his way onto Liverpool's radar as they go in search of a Klopp replacement.

But Postecoglou was recently ranked as the 14th best boss in the world by fans, and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be desperate to keep him on board instead of being forced to go in search of another chief in the coming months.

In a major boost for Spurs supporters, it is understood that the north Londoners have no fears about the ex-Yokohama F. Marinos head coach leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout despite Liverpool and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City being touted as potential destinations.

Fabrizio Romano - Postecoglou remains engaged in Tottenham project

Romano understands that Postecoglou is fully focused on the job at hand in the Tottenham hot seat after enjoying the opening months of his reign, while decisions have been made in the transfer market with the idea that he will remain at the helm for the foreseeable future.

The Italian journalist is aware that Liverpool will not contemplate making an approach for the tactician in the coming days as they are determined to appoint a new sporting director before turning their attentions towards replacing Klopp.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm hearing that Postecoglou is really happy at Tottenham. It's important to clarify that. They are working on a project together. All the signings they made were decided with Ange Postecoglou. That's the situation around him. "I think it is still early, so nothing will be decided in the next days. It will take time. Liverpool want to decide who is going to be the new sporting director before understanding who is going to be the new manager."

Hojbjerg willing to leave Spurs ahead of transfer deadline

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is still open to leaving Tottenham despite rejecting the opportunity to join Ligue 1 side Lyon, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and a move away from north London could be on the cards ahead of the February 1 transfer deadline.

The report suggests that the Denmark international, who has been limited to just seven starts in all competitions this season, has been the subject of enquiries from numerous clubs during the final days of the winter window as there is ongoing uncertainty over his future.

Hojbjerg has entered the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract and, having fallen down the pecking order since Postecoglou moved into the hot seat, Tottenham are open to cashing in while they can still get a reasonable fee.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs will only make a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher if the defensive midfielder moves onto pastures new, meaning that failing to shift him may result in the capital club being unable to wrap up any more deals.

Hojbjerg's decision to snub Lyon has only come a matter of months after he turned down a move to Fulham, who lodged a £25million bid during the final hours of the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether any other suitors are willing to head to the negotiating table.